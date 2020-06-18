How COVID-19 has changed shopping trends

Since late March, when much of the country went into quarantine, our shopping habits have dramatically shifted away from apparel, cosmetics, and luxury items to essential and home-related products.

As many Americans prepared to work from their living rooms and spare bedrooms, office furniture became a hot commodity.

Similarly, purchases around home repair and home decor have increased during shelter-in-place.

As parts of the country reopen, we took a look at our tools to track sales and traffic for online shopping and consulted with experts in the space who shared their insight. Based on that information, these are the shopping habits we've encountered during COVID-19 and how things have changed.

Consumers are making home upgrades

When work from home orders went into effect, our online sales tracking analytics showed an increased interest in home office furniture -- especially office chairs -- that has not dissipated. But the home office isn't the only room that's being refurbished.

It seems that as we spend more time at home, the home renovations we've been putting off feel all the more pressing. Our sales tracking info shows increased spending on big-box appliances like built-in dishwashers as well as an uptick in purchases of tools like pressure washers, which can be used to clean anything from vinyl siding to tile patios.

Interest in home projects also extends to interior design. More shoppers are redecorating and updating everything from their living room couches to their bedroom rugs, two specific items whose sales have surged since the onset of shelter-in-place orders.

People are purchasing kitchen appliances

Although restaurants in some municipalities are opening dine-in options, current trends indicate that many people will still choose to continue cooking at home. We saw an uptick in purchases of bread makers and air fryers since quarantine began, and in fact, bread makers sold out at most retailers in March and are only now beginning to come back in stock. Kitchen appliances like Instant Pots that are designed to make food preparation easier continue to be trendy. We've been tracking sales of this particular appliance since long before shelter-in-place, and while many other luxury products saw a dip in sales during this time, Instant Pots remained steadily popular.

Some are returning to brick and mortar shopping

Many retailers are rolling out sanitization and social distancing procedures in their brick and mortar stores, but retail industry experts tell us that it's important for shoppers to see surfaces being wiped down after each translation and employees actively enforcing social distancing before they'll feel comfortable shopping in person.

Our industry insight indicates that small businesses have the agility to adapt to shoppers' needs and create an in-person experience that makes shoppers feel comfortable and safe. Whether by offering curbside pickup and local deliveries or by creating a sanitized and socially distant shopping experience, these businesses are able to quickly adapt to their clientele's needs faster than big box stores.

Curbside pickup and local deliveries will continue to be options for consumers who don't feel comfortable shopping in person. Ulta, for example, is offering curbside pick up in some store locations should you need to stock up on dry shampoo or sunscreen.

As regulations lax and we begin to venture out into our communities, experts predict that many of us will continue to feel more comfortable shopping online. The Ring Video Doorbell is a helpful way to keep track of packages once they land on your doorstep, and it's especially useful for those who will be returning to work in the near future.

Young consumers are practicing self-expression

Our sales data shows that color cosmetics, corrective cosmetics, and formal apparel have taken a hit during COVID-19. However, as people come out of quarantine, we have already started to see an increased demand for these products. Prior to the pandemic, shopping trends confirmed that Gen Z in particular was using color cosmetics like glitter and multicolor shadow palettes to express their individuality. Experts predict that this group may again turn to cosmetics to express a celebratory mindset as COVID-19 related restrictions are loosened, and the current sales data is confirming this likelihood.

However, how people choose to spend their money will largely depend on their financial circumstances.

"We might see some more bifurcation in the retail industry," says Jasmine Glasheen, a retail expert and CEO of Jasmine Glasheen and Associates. "Someone who has a job to return to is going to behave a lot differently than somebody who doesn't."

Buyers are demanding brand accountability

Consumers are using their dollars to demand brands use their platform to engage with social issues by donating to social causes and adopting more sustainable and inclusive business practices.

"Especially during a time when people have so little discretionary spending, they want to know that where they're putting their dollars, and the brands that they're promoting, follow the same social causes," says Glasheen.

This is a trend that retail industry experts expect to continue well after social distancing guidelines have relaxed.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.