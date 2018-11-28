If fish was like country music, salmon would be Carrie Underwood.

It’s got crossover appeal.

You don’t have to love fish to enjoy salmon. It’s got a mild, yet distinctive flavor that pairs well with all kinds of toppings and sauces.

Just ask any home cook who’s tried to get a picky eater to taste salmon. The trick is to adorn it with something you know he or she loves…like bacon.

This editor used to get my kids to eat salmon by slathering it with mayo and ketchup, then sprinkling on bacon and red onions. I’d roast the salmon in the oven and let the aroma fill the house.

My kids couldn’t resist. Winner, winner, salmon dinner!

How to Cook Salmon in the Oven

Baking salmon in the oven is quick and easy. Here’s what you need to do.

Grease a baking dish or sheet pan with cooking spray. Rinse your salmon fillets and feel for any bones to remove. Pat the salmon dry. Place the salmon, skin side down, on your pan. Add seasonings and top it with oil, butter or mayo. Add any other toppings or sauces. Bake at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes if your salmon is more than an inch thick. If using wild salmon, which is thinner than farm-raised, check for doneness after 10 minutes. The salmon is done when it can be easily flaked with a fork, and the flesh is opaque. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to three days.

How Long Does it Take to Bake Salmon at 350°F?

Baking salmon at 350°F will take a bit longer. Sometimes, you need to go this route if you’re cooking something else at 350°F on another rack in your oven.

Thicker salmon will take around 25 minutes at 350°F. Thinner salmon will take around 15 minutes. As always, the fish is done when you can easily flake it with a fork.

How Long to Bake Salmon in Foil

Baking salmon in foil makes cleanup really easy. Wrap your salmon tightly in foil and bake it on a sheet pan at 375°F for 15-20 minutes, depending on the thickness.

