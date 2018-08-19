If you’re a steak lover, a ribeye steak is a mouthwatering cut. It’s one of the richest, beefiest cuts available.

But what exactly is a ribeye steak?

As the name implies, a ribeye is cut from the rib section of the steer. The meat is juicy and flavorful, due to lots of marbling, or fat.

Sometimes ribeye steak is sold as Delmonico steak.

Prime Rib vs. Ribeye

A ribeye steak comes from the same section as prime rib. The ribeye is the portion cut from the prime rib roast before it’s cooked.

Tips for Cooking a Ribeye Steak

Let the steak sit out on the counter for a half hour or so. It is best to have it come to room temperature.

Pat dry the steak with paper towels and brush a little olive oil on the steak before seasoning. The seasoning sticks to the steak best this way.

Make sure your grill, pan or broiler is very hot before you start cooking.

After the steak is cooked, let it rest on a board for a few minutes before slicing. This will distribute the juices inside.

How to Cook a Ribeye Steak On the Grill

Heat one half of the grill on high. The other half will be used for indirect heat. Place the steak on the grill’s hot section for three minutes per side. Move the steak to indirect heat for another 8 minutes for medium rare, or longer if you want it more done. Remove the steak and let it rest for five minutes before serving.

How to Cook a Ribeye Steak by Pan-Frying

Place a skillet over high heat and add some butter, oil or both. Add seasoned steak (3/4-inch to 1-inch thick) to the pan and cook it on each side for three minutes for a medium-rare result, or until done to your liking. If your steak is very thick, you can sear it in a cast-iron skillet for 4-5 minutes on each side, then transfer it to the center rack of a 375°F oven. Roast the steak for 15-20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees for medium rare.

How to Cook a Ribeye Steak under the Broiler

Position the top oven rack until it is 3-4 inches away from the top. Preheat the broiler, allowing 10 minutes for it to heat. Place the seasoned steak on a foil-lined broiling pan and broil for the recommended time below, turning the steak over at the half-way point. Broil 3/4-inch-thick steaks for 8-12 minutes total, until a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees F for medium rare. Broil 1-inch-thick steaks for 14-18 minutes total, for medium rare. Broil 1 1/2 -inch-thick steaks for 21-27 minutes total, for medium rare.

Store any leftover, cooked steak in the refrigerator for up to four days.

