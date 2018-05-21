If you eat meat, prime rib is one of the best meals you’ll ever have. It’s thick, tender, juicy and full of fantastic flavor.
Also known as a standing rib roast, prime rib is one of the best cuts of beef. You can order it in a restaurant, but cooking prime rib at home is perfect for Valentine’s Day, the holidays or any special occasion.
What is Prime Rib?
Prime Rib is cut from the back of the steer’s upper rib section. Since the muscles in that area don’t get much exercise, the meat is tender and marbled with fat, which provides great flavor.
How to Cook Prime Rib
How Much Prime Rib Per Person?
If your prime rib is the main course for a sit-down dinner, plan on ¾ pound per person. If the roast is part of a larger buffet with other entrées, go with ½ pound per person.
How Long Can Prime Rib Stay in the Refrigerator?
Raw prime rib can stay in the refrigerator for 3-5 days. Store cooked prime rib in the refrigerator for up to four days.
What to Serve with Prime Rib
Prime rib goes well with potatoes, of course! Consider baked potatoes or these buttermilk mashed potatoes.
Don’t forget side dishes like Easy Sautéed Mushrooms or Roasted Broccoli with Buttery Bread Crumbs. Add some homemade rolls, and you have a fabulous meal!
