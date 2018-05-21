If you eat meat, prime rib is one of the best meals you’ll ever have. It’s thick, tender, juicy and full of fantastic flavor.

Also known as a standing rib roast, prime rib is one of the best cuts of beef. You can order it in a restaurant, but cooking prime rib at home is perfect for Valentine’s Day, the holidays or any special occasion.

What is Prime Rib?

Prime Rib is cut from the back of the steer’s upper rib section. Since the muscles in that area don’t get much exercise, the meat is tender and marbled with fat, which provides great flavor.

How to Cook Prime Rib

Start with a bone-in roast, which has more flavor than boneless. Ask your butcher to trim some fat, cut the bone and re-attach it to the bottom with string. At least two hours ahead of time, season the prime rib with salt and pepper, plus rosemary and garlic powder, if you wish. Refrigerate the roast. Take the prime rib out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before it goes in the oven, so the meat can come to room temperature. Set your oven to 450 degrees F and lower your top rack so the roast will end up in the center of the oven. Place your prime rib on a V-shaped rack in a roasting pan. If you don’t have a rack, place the roast bone-side down in the pan. Place a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the meat, away from the bone. Roast for 15 minutes at 450 degrees, then lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees F. Cook until the thermometer reaches 120 degrees F, for a medium-rare roast. It will take about 15 minutes per pound. Let the prime rib rest for 20 minutes, loosely tented with foil, before slicing it. Its temperature will rise about 10 degrees during that time. Use scissors to snip off the tied bones. Slice the roast and serve.

How Much Prime Rib Per Person?

If your prime rib is the main course for a sit-down dinner, plan on ¾ pound per person. If the roast is part of a larger buffet with other entrées, go with ½ pound per person.

How Long Can Prime Rib Stay in the Refrigerator?

Raw prime rib can stay in the refrigerator for 3-5 days. Store cooked prime rib in the refrigerator for up to four days.

What to Serve with Prime Rib

Prime rib goes well with potatoes, of course! Consider baked potatoes or these buttermilk mashed potatoes.

Don’t forget side dishes like Easy Sautéed Mushrooms or Roasted Broccoli with Buttery Bread Crumbs. Add some homemade rolls, and you have a fabulous meal!

