How to cook frozen fries in an air fryer

If you’re looking for a quick and easy snack or side dish, you can air fry a batch of frozen fries in 15 minutes.

Air fryers offer a convenient, healthy way to cook a multitude of foods, including frozen fries.

It only takes 15 minutes to cook a batch of frozen fries in an air fryer, while oven-baking frozen fries may take as long as an hour. Though deep-frying is a quicker option, the amount of oil involved makes it a far cry from healthy.

Ready to enjoy crispy fries as a side to any meal? Here’s an easy three-step recipe for cooking frozen fries in an air fryer, plus some tips on adjusting settings depending on the style of fries you’re making.

Ingredients for air frying frozen fries

To air fry frozen fries, you’ll need a package of frozen fries, salt, and any fry toppings that please your palate.

Filling up the air fryer

Depending on its capacity, an air fryer holds from 0.5 to 2 pounds of frozen fries. Keep in mind that capacities aren’t recommendations. If you overstuff the fryer basket, your fries won’t cook evenly. It could also cause the air fryer to malfunction.

Air fryer frozen fries recipe

Step one:

Evenly spread the frozen fries in the air fryer basket and close the lid.

Step two:

Set the air fryer to 400°F and let fries cook for 15 minutes. Give the basket a shake at the halfway mark to make sure the entire batch of fries cooks evenly.

Ideally, fries are packed loosely and can be shaken easily in the basket. However, if the air fryer basket is filled to capacity, you may need to use a silicone spatula or tongs to move the fries around.

Step three:

Remove the fries and transfer them to a bowl or baking sheet. Sprinkle them with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and other dry seasonings of your choice. Serve the fries with your favorite fixings, such as cheese, ketchup, nutritional yeast, bacon bits, or dipping sauces.

Adjusting cook times for different types of frozen fries

Fortunately for french fry connoisseurs, there are dozens of varieties on the market. Given their diversity, it comes as no surprise that they may cook differently from one another in an air fryer.

As you may have discovered with air fryers, tweaks and adjustments are part and parcel of owning one. With frozen fries, consistency and texture affect how they cook in an air fryer.

Waffle fries and most crinkle-cut fries, for example, are usually quick to crisp up. Steak fries, on the other hand, are fairly dense. They often require an extra minute or two to ensure they bake through entirely. Sweet potato fries often require additional time as well to prevent them from getting soggy. For these, an extra two to three minutes makes a big difference.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

