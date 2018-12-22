If you’re looking to branch out from the usual eggs, toast, cereal or pancake breakfast, make French Toast! It’ll taste better than what you order in a restaurant.

And, don’t worry. It’s not difficult.

We’ll go over how to cook French Toast on the stove or in the oven. If you’re interested in making easy French Toast using your Crock-Pot, be sure to check out this Slow Cooker Pumpkin French Toast.

Your breakfast will be epic!

What is French Toast?

French Toast is simply bread soaked in eggs, milk, extract and perhaps cinnamon, then cooked in a skillet or baked in the oven. French Toast is usually served with butter and maple syrup but can be topped with a fruit compote and whipped cream.

How to Cook French Toast on the Stove

Ingredients

3 Eggs

2 cups Milk, at least 2%, but preferably whole

½ teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon Salt

4 slices Texas Toast

Butter, for the pan or griddle

Maple syrup for serving

Powdered sugar for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and salt.

Heat your pan over medium-high heat (or heat your griddle to 375°F or 400°F). Butter the hot surface.

Dip each piece of Texas toast in the egg mixture. Let it coat both sides. You may want to lift the bread from the batter with a spatula -- it can prevent the soaked bread from tearing.

Gently place each slice on the hot griddle. Cook the first side for 4-5 minutes. Flip and then cook the second side for 3-4 minutes.

Serve the French toast warm topped with the syrup. Garnish with powdered sugar, if desired.

Refrigerate any leftovers for up to four days.

How to Cook French Toast in the Oven

When baking French Toast in the oven, you can break up your bread into chunks, if desired. You can even use bagels!

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut four bagels into bite-sized pieces. Place on a baking sheet and toast for 8-10 minutes.

Melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Place the bagel cubes in large bowl and drizzle the butter over them.

Whisk together 1 ¼ cups milk, 4 eggs and 2 teaspoons of pure almond extract. Pour over the bagels and toss until everything is coated. Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.

Pour into a greased 8x8 baking dish. Cover with foil and bake at 350°F degrees for 25 minutes.

Remove the foil and continue baking for another 35 minutes.

How do You Make Crispy French Toast?

To make crispy French Toast, don’t over soak your bread. You want it to be moistened, but not soggy.

Butter also helps with browning. Melt a couple teaspoons of butter in your pan on the stove to grease it before adding the French Toast.

Cook the French Toast on the first side until you see that it’s nicely browned and crispy. Flip over the French Toast and add at least another teaspoon of butter to your pan, pushing some melted butter under the bread.

Cook the second side until the French Toast is browned and crispy.

French Toast Recipes to Try

Now that you know how to cook French Toast, try some other variations!

