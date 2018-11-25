Is there anything better than a warm, summer breeze carrying the aroma of food cooking on the grill?

Can you feel the sun on your face and hear Summertime blaring at your barbecue?

Gah! It’s been a longggg winter for this editor.

Let’s talk about how to cook corn on the grill, so we’ll be ready for warm, sunny days. And charred corn with delicious, smoky flavor…yum!

First things first. You need to decide whether to grill the corn in the husks or shuck it first.

Grilling naked corn will give you the best, smoky flavor. But, if you don’t feel like shucking all the corn on the cob yourself, grill it in the husk and let everyone peel their own when you serve it.

How to Shuck Corn

Peel off the outer green leaves, until there is one layer of green leaves left on the corn.

Peel away a little of the remaining leaves, until you can see the top kernels.

While holding the bottom of the corn with one hand, use your other hand to grasp the stringy fibers at the top, along with the leaves, and pull straight down, all the way to the bottom.

Grab the leaves and base of the corn and snap them off.

Pull off most of the silky fibers on the corn.

Use a vegetable brush to brush off any remaining fibers while holding the corn under cold, running water.

How to Cook Corn on the Grill without Husks

Place the shucked corn on the cob on your grill, directly over medium-high heat. Grill the corn for 10-12 minutes, turning as needed to get it speckled with dark spots.

How to Grill Corn in Husks

Place the corn directly on top of hot coals or on a grill rack over the hot coals. Cook, turning as needed, until the husks are black and the corn inside is steamed and moist.

Grilling Corn on the Cob in Foil

Using foil will keep your corn on the cob hot, which is helpful for parties.

Shuck your corn. If desired, spread butter on the corn (this can also be done after it’s cooked.) Wrap the corn in heavy-duty foil and grill it on a rack or directly on hot coals for 15 minutes, turning as needed.

How to Cut Corn off the Cob

Stand the shucked corn up, and holding it with one hand, use a sharp knife in the other hand to slice the corn kernels off the cob. If you have a Bundt or tube pan, it’s helpful to stand the corn, pointy side up, on the center hole and slice off the kernels into your pan.

If you don’t have a Bundt or tube pan, you can turn a small bowl upside down and place it in the middle of a larger bowl. Stand your corn on top of the smaller bowl while you slice off the kernels.

Storing Corn on the Cob

Keep raw corn on the cob refrigerated for up to three days. Once it’s cooked, refrigerate leftovers for 3-5 days. You can freeze corn on the cob or the kernels for up to 8 months.

Are you tired of the dinner routine?

Stuck in a rut or looking for fun new recipes to try?

Our Facebook Group is growing every day! If you haven’t joined yet, we invite you to come check it out and join the fun.

You can ask for recipe ideas, talk about cooking techniques, or get help figuring out the right new pan set for you. If you’ve already joined, invite a friend along!