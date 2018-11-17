If you’re like most people, you probably use your microwave mainly to reheat food or coffee. (All.day.long.)

But, did you know the microwave is fantastic for cooking bacon? You can quickly cook up to six slices at a time without flipping them, and cleanup is a cinch.

Plus, there’s less of a lingering smell in your kitchen.

The microwave is this editor’s go-to method for cooking bacon. In fact, bacon’s the only food I cook in the microwave.

Sometimes, I make bacon to go with breakfast, but most of the time, I’m cooking a few strips to cut up and add to pasta or soups. It’s a great way to add flavor to dishes without all the grease from cooking bacon on the stove.

A little bacon makes everything taste better, right?

How to Cook Bacon in the Microwave

Line a microwave-safe plate with two layers of paper towels. Place bacon strips in a single layer on the paper towels. Cover with two more layers of paper towels. Cook the bacon for 2-4 minutes, until just cooked through. Wear oven mitts when removing the plate from the microwave, as the dish will be very hot. Let the bacon sit for a couple minutes before serving. It will continue to cook a little more as it cools.

While it’s super convenient to cook bacon in the microwave, if you need to make a large batch, it’s best to use the oven instead. Check out How to Cook Bacon in the Oven for all the details.

And now, the best part. Here are some fabulous recipes to make with bacon!

What’s your favorite way to cook bacon?

