Everything’s better with bacon, right?
Bacon is a type of salt-cured pork that’s usually smoked before you buy it. Its high fat content brings tremendous flavor.
Whether you want some strips to go with your scrambled eggs, bits to mix in your pasta, or crumbles to add to your dip, it’s important to know how to cook bacon! We’re going to cover various ways to do that.
But, whether you use a stove or oven, did you know it’s best not to preheat it before adding raw bacon? Bacon needs to cook slow, so the fat renders out gradually and produces an even result.
How to Cook Bacon on the Stove
How to Cook Bacon in the Microwave
How to Cook Bacon in the Oven
Cooking bacon in the oven is perfect for a large batch.
How to Save Bacon Drippings
Did you know you can save bacon grease for use again? You’ll need to discard any remaining bits of meat though, since they’ll burn if cooked again.
Once your bacon is cooked, strain out the solid bits by pouring the drippings through a sieve and into a metal container. If you want to use a glass jar, make sure the grease is no longer hot, so the glass doesn’t shatter.
Store bacon grease in the refrigerator for at least a month. You can use it in place of oil or butter when cooking.
How to Get Rid of Bacon Grease
Never pour bacon grease down your drain, or it will eventually clog your pipes. Let the grease solidify at room temperature or the refrigerator, then toss it in the trash.
Now that you know how to cook bacon, try making Brown Sugar Jalapeno Bacon, Bacon Peanut Butter Banana Bread or this Paleo Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup. Enjoy!
