How to Clean a Coffee Maker with Vinegar

If you’re a coffee drinker, you look forward to that first cup of the day. You can’t imagine trying to function without it, or the other cups of joe that may follow.

You love your coffee for its flavor, its ability to help you be alert and for the comfort it provides. It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures.

Deep cleaning your coffee maker with vinegar is probably the last thing on your mind. But, did you know your coffee maker needs this regularly? (Most coffee makers can handle vinegar, but check the manufacturer’s instructions for yours.)

Cleaning your coffee maker with vinegar will improve the taste of your coffee. You’ll get rid of bacteria and mold (eww!), plus mineral buildup that can affect the flavor.

Plus, your coffee machine will function better and more quickly. Your appliance will last longer, too.

How Often to Clean Your Coffee Pot

You should rinse out your standard coffee pot and wipe it clean every day.

If you have hard water, which contains lots of mineral deposits, you’ll need to decalcify your pot once a month to remove mineral buildup. If you have soft water in your household, you can get away with doing this deeper cleaning once every few months.

How to Clean a Drip Coffee Maker with Vinegar

Fill the reservoir with equal parts white vinegar and water. Make sure your filter is empty. Run the brew cycle until it’s halfway through. Turn off the machine. Wait 30 minutes. Resume brewing the solution until it’s finished. Drain your coffee pot. Brew a full pot of water to rinse any remaining residue. Drain your pot. Brew one more full pot of water and drain it.

How Much Vinegar to Use to Clean a Coffee Maker

A 12-cup coffee pot makes 12, 5-ounce cups of coffee, or 60 ounces total. You’ll need 30 ounces of vinegar and 30 ounces of water to deep clean it.

A 10-cup coffee pot makes 10, 6-ounce cups of coffee, so it also holds 60 ounces total. You’ll need 30 ounces of vinegar and 30 ounces of water to decalcify it.

How to Clean and Descale a Keurig with Vinegar

You should descale your Keurig every 3-6 months.

Empty the water reservoir and wipe out any residue. Fill the reservoir with 10 ounces of white vinegar. Make sure the K-cup holder is empty. Get a tall mug and place it under the dripping area. Brew on the large setting, then drain your mug. Repeat until all the vinegar is brewed. Fill your reservoir with 10 ounces of water and repeat the brewing process until the water is gone.

Now that you know how to clean your coffee pot with vinegar, get brewing! And check out the recipes in 17 Reasons for Coffee Lovers to Rejoice.

