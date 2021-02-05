How to clean a coffee maker

A guide to cleaning any type of coffee maker

Cleaning a coffee maker may mean the difference between drinking a delicious cup of joe and ingesting a mouth full of germs. Although water and coffee beans are the only ingredients that go into coffee machines, yeast, bacteria, and mold can flow out.

Whether you brew your coffee using a drip, single-serve, or espresso machine, these are some tips for keeping your coffee maker clean.

How to clean a drip coffee maker

Despite the rise in popularity of single-serve and espresso machines, drip coffee makers remain the brewing method of choice.

De-scaling a coffee maker

When you consider that water is more than 98% of any coffee drink, descaling the water reservoir makes sense. Descaling removes mold, water deposits, and most bacteria. How often you descale depends on how frequently you use your machine. As a rule, you should descale at least every six months.

The most affordable way to descale a machine is by using one part water and one part white distilled vinegar. Make sure the brewing basket and carafe are clean before pouring the vinegar-water solution into the machine's water reservoir.

You can also purchase a descaling solution. Some people prefer this method because they believe running vinegar through the machine leaves an aftertaste.

Run the machine through the brewing process once. Then, fill the reservoir with clean water and rinse through another cycle.

Use warm soapy water to clean detachable baskets, permanent filters, and lids. Most glass carafes are dishwasher safe.

Remove coffee stains

To remove coffee stains from stainless steel carafes, mix one-part bleach with one-part water. Fill the carafe with the bleach solution and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Discard and rinse the carafe with water two to three times.

How to clean pod coffee makers

Single-serve coffee machines, like the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker and the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker, use plastic pods, aluminum capsules, or baskets, making brewing and cleanup more convenient.

Drying the reservoir

Though it may be tempting to leave the tank filled overnight, emptying and drying it at the end of the day will reduce the chance of bacteria or mold growth in the tank.

De-scaling a pod coffee maker

Just like with drip machines, over time, the water reservoir needs to be descaled. Most single-serve coffee machine manufacturers sell their own descaling solution. However, you can also use the vinegar and water method.

Use warm soapy water to clean drip trays and capsule receptacles.

How to clean an espresso machine

Espresso machines can be single-serve and range from manual to fully-automated systems.

Unless your single-serve espresso maker includes a manual frothing component, clean it using the same routine as single-serve coffee machines.

Espresso machine cleaning kits

If you own a semi-automated or manual espresso maker, it’s a good idea to invest in an espresso machine cleaning kit. These typically consist of small nylon and bristle brushes used to clean coffee grinds from group heads or built-in burr grinders.

Espresso machine cleaning tablets

Some high-end and pseudo-professional espresso makers, like the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, use espresso machine cleaning tablets to clean the machine. Consult your machine’s manual if you have questions about cleaning specifics for your machine.

