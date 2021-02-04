How to clean cast iron

Cleaning cast iron cookware

Whether you’re after the perfect golden sear on your steak, an oven-proof pan for deep-dish pizza, or the perfect surface for fluffy Saturday morning pancakes, cast iron is often your best option.

However, unlike other pans that you can put in the dishwasher when your meal is done, a cast iron pan requires some extra special care to keep it looking its best. Our guide is here give you all the information you need on how to season and clean your pan, so it lasts you for years.

Why choose a cast iron pan

If you’re looking to outfit a kitchen, a heavy cast iron skillet may be the only pan you need. Cast iron has a lot going for it. Here are a few reasons to cook with cast iron:

Long-lasting. A cast iron skillet is an investment that you may just end up passing down to your grandchildren.

A cast iron skillet is an investment that you may just end up passing down to your grandchildren. Even cooking. Cast iron heats evenly and holds its heat well. Unlike other cooking surfaces, you can expect your cast iron skillet to stay hot for the entire time your steak is in the pan for a complete, even sear.

Cast iron heats evenly and holds its heat well. Unlike other cooking surfaces, you can expect your cast iron skillet to stay hot for the entire time your steak is in the pan for a complete, even sear. Iron rich. A surprising benefit of cast iron cooking is that it adds beneficial iron to your diet. Every time you use your pan, your food absorbs a small amount of iron. Compared to the health risks associated with Teflon and other non-stick pan coatings, cast iron comes out on top.

A surprising benefit of cast iron cooking is that it adds beneficial iron to your diet. Every time you use your pan, your food absorbs a small amount of iron. Compared to the health risks associated with Teflon and other non-stick pan coatings, cast iron comes out on top. Self-seasoning . That’s right — the more you use cast iron, the better seasoned it becomes. Layers of cooking oil over years of use build a nearly non-stick surface, ideal for everything from paella to pie.

. That’s right — the more you use cast iron, the better seasoned it becomes. Layers of cooking oil over years of use build a nearly non-stick surface, ideal for everything from paella to pie. Oven safe. This pan goes happily from stovetop to oven for effortless one-pan dinners.

This pan goes happily from stovetop to oven for effortless one-pan dinners. Multifunctional. One cast iron pan does the work of a frying pan, a casserole dish, a braiser, and a roasting pan all in one.

Seasoning vs. cleaning cast iron

What’s the difference between seasoning cast iron and cleaning it?

Seasoning is the process of building up a protective layer of oil on the surface of a pan. This layer helps keep your cast iron from rusting and smoking during cooking. It also adds to the non-stick nature of cast iron. A well-seasoned skillet will need little cooking oil to get the job done well.

Cleaning, on the other hand, is just what it sounds like. Where seasoning involves adding layers of oil to the pan to lengthen its life, cleaning should be done after every use.

How to season cast iron

If you’ve inherited an old skillet or bought a new one that’s looking dull, seasoning will restore its shine.

The goal when seasoning your skillet is to coat the surface of the cast iron with the thinnest layer of oil for absorption. Heat is the key here. As cast iron warms, the pores on the surface expand, opening up space for your seasoning oil to seep right in. Then these pores close up as the skillet cools, locking in the moisture.

What kind of oil is best to season cast iron? To give your skillet top-notch treatment, we love this natural spray oil from Lodge.

To start the seasoning process, soak a paper towel in about a tablespoon of oil (for a 12-inch skillet, use about 2 teaspoons for a 10-inch skillet) and rub it into the surface of your skillet. If you have a handy spray bottle, give your pan a light misting.

Next, heat the skillet to allow the oil to absorb. You can do this one of two ways:

In the oven: Preheat the oven to 500 degrees and place the oiled skillet upside-down on an oven rack for one hour. Remember that the skillet will be very hot when you remove it, so be sure to use potholders. Let the skillet cool completely. On the stove: Heat the oiled skillet over high heat until it smokes. Turn off the heat, let the skillet cool for a few minutes, then repeat two more times with a fresh coating of oil.

As long as your skillet is properly cared for and cleaned after every use, you should not need to season your skillet very often. In fact, every time you cook with oil, you’re performing a mini seasoning that adds up over time.

How to clean cast iron

Once your skillet is properly seasoned (and you’re using it from breakfast to dessert), it’s important to know how to clean your skillet to avoid rust and scratches.

The good news is that cleaning cast iron is not a chore and should certainly not intimidate you from using this all-purpose cooking surface.

Here’s how to simply and effectively clean your skillet after every use:

Let the skillet cool until it’s easy to handle. Remember, cast iron retains heat longer than other pots and pans, so when in doubt, approach with an oven mitt. Rinse out any remaining food under running water. Use a soft-bristled brush or a sponge to scrape out anything that’s stuck on. Whatever you do, avoid steel wool and other abrasive materials at all costs. Though that cast iron surface looks tough, it’s easier than you think to gouge that beautifully seasoned surface you worked so hard for. For best results, rely on a dedicated cast iron cleaner, like our favorite from The Ringer. If necessary, you can use a pump or two of dish soap. Too much soap can ruin your pan’s seasoned surface, however, so use only as much as you absolutely need and be sure to rinse the soap out thoroughly. Dry your skillet with a clean dish towel and heat it over low heat to remove any remaining moisture. Finally, use a paper towel to rub a drizzle of oil into the surface until it’s matte and moist looking.

Caring for cast iron

Here are the dos and don'ts to always keep in mind when treating your skillet to a bath:

Do always cook with oil in a cast iron pan. Well-seasoned skillets will need less oil than other materials.

always cook with oil in a cast iron pan. Well-seasoned skillets will need less oil than other materials. Don’t leave any water in your pan. Moisture can cause rust, which requires a full surface stripping and a thorough seasoning to recover from.

leave any water in your pan. Moisture can cause rust, which requires a full surface stripping and a thorough seasoning to recover from. Do clean your skillet after every use.

clean your skillet after every use. Don’t use harsh scrubbing materials.

As long as your cast iron skillet is well cared for, you can expect it to earn a permanent spot on your stovetop.

