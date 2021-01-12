How to choose a weighted blanket

Weighted blankets come in different sizes and weights, and require some extra thought before purchasing

Weighted blankets are designed to make sleepers feel safe, calm, and secure. To many people, they’ve become essential bedding for a good night’s rest.

Occupational therapists recommend weighted blankets for individuals with ADHD, anxiety, OCD, autism, and other sensory issues. More recently, however, adults and kids with difficulty sleeping have tried weighted blankets and sing their praises.

If you’re looking for a natural, prescription-free way to wind down, consider a weighted blanket. Here’s our buying guide on how to choose the right one.

Use the 10% rule for weighted blankets

Weighted blankets are available in different weights. They range anywhere from seven to 30 pounds.

If you’re wondering how to choose the right weight in a weighted blanket, the rule of thumb is to choose a weighted blanket that is 10% of your body weight. If you weigh 200 pounds, for example, opt for a weighted blanket that weighs 20 pounds. So yes, you’ll need to weigh yourself before buying one.

Choosing a blanket that is a few pounds over the 10% rule is generally acceptable, provided it’s comfortable. However, if the blanket weighs much more than 10%, you might find it too heavy to experience any benefits.

Weighted blankets for kids

There are a wide variety of weighted blankets for kids. Like adults, it’s best for kids to use weighted blankets that are no more than 10% of their body weight. Most weighted blankets for kids weigh between five and 10 pounds.

Weighted blankets aren’t for all children. While they’re sold according to a child’s weight, it’s not recommended to use weighted blankets for kids younger than four years old. Some parents only allow kids to use weighted blankets when supervised during naptime or quiet time.

Weighted blanket sizes

Ideally, a weighted blanket should cover you from the neck down to your feet. If it hangs over the bottom of the bed, it may slide off while you’re sleeping.

As such, it’s best to buy a weighted blanket that’s smaller than your mattress. For example, if you have a queen-size bed, select a twin-size weighted blanket. Many kids’ weighted blankets are significantly smaller than their mattresses for the same reason.

If you share a bed with a partner, it’s a good idea to buy a blanket that only covers you. This ensures that it stays on your side of the bed at night. Conversely, if you and your partner would like a weighted blanket, it’s best to each purchase your own. Otherwise, it’s unlikely that a weighted blanket, even a heavier one, will be the optimal weight for both parties to experience benefits.

Glass beads vs. plastic pellets in weighted blankets

Weighted blankets are available with two types of fill: glass beads or plastic pellets. Glass beads are the size of grains of sand. These weighted blankets don’t take up as much space. For this reason, they’re preferred by individuals who prefer bulk-free bedding.

Plastic pellets are larger than glass beads, so weighted blankets containing them tend to be bulkier. They work well for people who prefer a cozy, duvet-like blanket. While plastic pellets are more affordable, most manufacturers have switched to glass beads, so they’re much harder to find these days.

In addition to glass beads or plastic pellets, weighted blankets may contain fiberfill. This gives the blankets a more normal “blanket” feeling, and it helps them blend in with other bedding and décor. Fiberfill also makes weighted blankets warmer, though it means they’re less breathable.

Examining shell materials in weighted blankets

Weighted blankets have a simple design: an outer shell and a filling. However, that doesn’t mean all weighted blankets are created equal. In fact, the shells of weighted blankets are made with a variety of materials.

Some weighted blankets are made with hypoallergenic materials, like cotton, that haven’t been treated with any harsh chemicals. There are also certified organic cotton weighted blankets. Many of these weighted blankets use ethically sourced cotton from sustainable farms and are free of pesticides, synthetic materials, and artificial softeners.

Microfiber weighted blankets remain popular for their softness and durability. Some of these blankets are also wick-away or stain-repellent. However, people with sensitive skin may not respond well to this material.

It’s common for weighted blankets to be made with satin, too. Besides appearing luxurious, satin is ideal for those prone to dry skin and hair. Unlike cotton, polyester, and microfiber, satin won’t dry out skin or hair. Satin also aids in temperature regulation for cool, comfortable sleeping.

Choosing the weighted blanket for your needs

Weighted blankets are now available in different designs to accommodate sleepers with varying needs.

If you experience night sweats or hot flashes, select a cotton weighted blanket. These styles are lightweight and breathable, making them suitable for warm-weather use. There are also weighted blankets that are wick-away to pull moisture, namely sweat, away from the body, so you stay cool and dry throughout the night.

If you prefer to bundle up with warmer bedding in colder months, consider a cozy plush or fleece weighted blanket.

If you’re purchasing a weighted blanket for kids with sensory issues, textured weighted blankets are popular. There are quite a few options for adults as well.

How to wash a weighted blanket

Like other bedding, weighted blankets need to be washed on a regular basis to keep them in good shape. Given their unique construction, many consumers assume they’re a hassle to keep clean. Fortunately, that isn’t the case.

Many weighted blankets are machine-washable and dryer-safe. Because weighted blankets evenly distribute fillings in secure pockets, you don’t need to worry about glass beads or pellets getting stuck in one area after a wash.

Read a weighted blanket’s care instructions carefully. Some stipulate to wash them only in cold water, while others recommend avoiding detergents with bleach or harsh chemicals. Only a few weighted blankets are actually dryer-safe, which means you need to hang them to dry if you want them to last a long time. Some weighted blankets aren’t machine-washable at all. For these, stick to spot cleaning. This can be done with a diluted mixture of gentle detergent or dish soap. For a deeper cleaning, you can take them to a dry cleaner. Another option is to purchase a compatible removable cover or make your own.

Buying weighted blankets to match décor

The majority of weighted blankets are available in more than one solid color, blending in well with sheets and curtains. There are plenty of reversible weighted blankets that feature two patterns or colors as well. Other weighted blankets have removable covers, which means you can change them any time you like.

Some manufacturers design entire bedding sets around weighted blankets. With these sets, you might find coordinating covers, sheets, and shams. Other weighted blankets are designed with colors or prints that match a manufacturer’s line of bedding.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.