Redoing the roof of your home is a solid investment in both infrastructure and style. In addition to providing shelter from rain and other elements, a good roof can add a touch of beauty to your home. According to HomeAdvisor, homeowners spend about $6,600 for a new roof on average. Before you go dumping thousands […]
The post How to Choose the Ideal Roof for Your Home appeared first on Rural Mom.
Sometimes your four-legged friends need Michelin-star service too
There are more than 55,000 caves in the U.S. alone, but few are tourist attractions
The ultimate collection of the best dishes to grace your Thanksgiving table in 2016
This ‘thick’ instructor showed she’s stronger than even the worst internet haters