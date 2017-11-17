  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

How to Choose the Best Book for Everyone on Your Holiday List

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
How to Choose the Best Book for Everyone on Your Holiday List

My love of reading is what inspired my love of writing. I believe that deep inside, everyone loves books – even if they don’t know it yet. If someone doesn’t love to read, they just haven’t met the right book.  Thanks to Disney Publishing Worldwide, I’m sharing some great holiday book gift ideas and my […]

The post How to Choose the Best Book for Everyone on Your Holiday List appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom