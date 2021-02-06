How to care for your blender

How to extend your blender’s life

No matter what type of blender you have, there are a few things every blender owner needs to take into consideration to ensure the appliance continues to function at its best through the years. That’s especially true if you’ve invested in a high-end model like a Vitamix that you expect to last a while.

Plus, preventing any wear and tear to your blender means it will require less intervention from you to get things properly blended. The more frequently you use your appliance, the better it will perform over time with continued maintenance. If you follow these quick and easy tips to take care of your blender, it should last for many years to come.

Pay attention to the order of ingredients

It may surprise you to learn that the order does matter when adding ingredients to your blender. The first item to always add into the pitcher should be any liquid ingredients prior to adding solids to ensure proper performance.

When putting dried fruit or nuts in your blender, you should add these next after the liquid. Professional chefs often pre-soak nuts and dried fruits in water to soften them and avoid unnecessary added stress to the machine. This is recommended, but not required.

Cut up all fruits and vegetables into smaller portions with a good sharp knife to avoid overexerting the motor. If you’re including ice, you can add this last before you blend.

Don’t overload the blender

It’s important to take great care not to overfill the blender with solids or liquids, which can quickly lead to spills and eventually a motor breakdown. When filling the pitcher and securing the cover, always bear in mind the need to leave some room at the top to avoid any over-spillage to ensure an easy cleanup.

Again, be sure to chop up all large fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces before adding to the pitcher. If you feel as though the blender’s blades are getting dull over time — which will happen after extended use — they can easily be sharpened with a simple tool like a stone sharpener that will restore its cutting abilities to like-new.

Never switch speeds mid-blend

Be sure to always read the owner’s manual thoroughly before using to familiarize yourself with the unit’s operation before turning on. One of the best ways to maintain proper and consistent performance is to start off your blending on low speed, gradually leading up to the highest speed. Doing this will reduce the potential for increased unnecessary wear and tear on the motor to avoid overworking the model beyond its designed capacity.

Don’t immerse the blender’s base in water

Sounds simple, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, this is a common mistake for many first-time blender owners and will void most warranties. The most important precaution to first take when cleaning your appliance is to always be sure the unit is unplugged even when simply wiping down the base. The base should simply be wiped down with a damp cloth and never submerged or run under water.

Clean your blender after each use

One of the most tedious (and most complained about) things when it comes to caring for a blender is the time it takes to clean the appliance. Before placing anything in the dishwasher, check in advance to be sure all parts are approved to be dishwasher-safe.

Easiest way to clean a blender

For the quickest and easiest way to clean the unit after each use to remove stuck-on foods, simply fill the pitcher halfway with warm water and add a drop or two of dish soap. Run for a few seconds or pulse several times, discard the soapy water and finish off the cleaning process by rinsing the pitcher under warm water before drying thoroughly.

How to get the smell out of a blender

If you have a stubborn pitcher stain (or lingering smell), baking soda combined with water (in equal parts) may be added to the pitcher and let stand up to 10 minutes before being discarded and cleaned as usual with dish soap, a bottle brush and hot water. The pitcher should be completely dry before placing back on the blender base.

How to deep clean a blender

To eliminate food buildup and bacteria in all of your blender’s nooks and crannies, it’s important to take the unit apart to sanitize its entirety. This should be done after about five or so uses, and it’s not as difficult as it may sound.

Simply unplug the blender, remove the base of the unit where the blades and seal are located and wash thoroughly with dish soap and warm water. When the unit is unplugged, wipe down the cord for any food residue and check for any potential electrical hazard. Be sure to completely dry before storing to prevent any mold or mildew, especially if storing in a potentially cool and damp spot like the basement.

