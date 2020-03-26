How to care for over-washed, over-sanitized skin

With the coronavirus affecting the entire country, we're all trying to do our part to prevent ourselves, loved ones, and neighbors from getting sick. Fortunately, one of the easiest and most effective ways to stop the spread of the virus is washing your hands regularly -- or using hand sanitizer when you don't have access to soap and water.

Doing this one small thing can help all of us stay healthy.

But there is a consequence to all the hand washing and sanitizing: dry, cracked hands. In addition to washing away germs, the suds from soap strip our skin of natural oils and waxes, which can leave skin dry, red, and itchy. Hand sanitizer contains high concentrations of alcohol to effectively kill germs, but the alcohol also strips the skin of moisture, leaving it chapped and rough.

You don't have to suffer from scaly hands just because you're committed to stopping the spread of the virus, though. With a few simple changes to your routine, you can keep the germs at bay and give your hands the TLC they need.

Don't wash with hot water

We often have it in our heads that the hotter the water we use to wash our hands, the more effective we'll be in killing germs. But it's not necessary to use scalding water when you're using soap to remove all the dirt and bacteria. Hot water is especially drying on the skin, which can lead to painful cracks between your fingers with repeated washings. Instead, use lukewarm water when you wash your hands, making sure to scrub vigorously for at least 20 seconds to do a thorough job.

Use moisturizing soap and sanitizer

Hand soap and sanitizer are designed to clean effectively, so their formulas focus on stronger ingredients that can be harsh on the skin. Switch your usual hand soap for a gentle, synthetic fragrance-free formula, and opt for a hand sanitizer with a moisturizing base to keep the germ-killing alcohol from drying out your skin.

Moisturize liberally

When you're finished washing your hands, restore some of the lost moisture by applying hand cream as soon your skin is dry. A petroleum-based lotion like the Vaseline Care Advanced Repair Lotion is ideal because it forms a protective barrier on the skin to seal in the moisture. It's also a good idea to keep travel-size bottles of hand lotion around the house and in your bag or pocket so you can moisturize whenever your hands are feeling rough.

Switch to hand ointment

If your usual hand lotion isn't getting the job done with all the extra hand washing and sanitizing you're doing, consider upgrading to a hand ointment like this Aquaphor Healing Ointment. Ointments contain a higher concentration of oil that creates a barrier over the skin to seal in moisture. If you're in a pinch, basic petroleum jelly can work well as a protective hand ointment, too.

Wear rubber gloves when you're cleaning

Every time your hands get wet, they can lose some moisture, which is why it's essential to protect them when you're doing household tasks like washing the dishes. Most cleaning products contain harsh ingredients that dry out the skin or cause reactions. Keep your hands safe by wearing rubber gloves whenever you're cleaning around the house -- and when you're finished cleaning, make sure to apply hand lotion to restore any lost moisture.

Protect your hands from the elements

According to the calendar, it may be spring, but there's still a chill in the air in many areas. If you live in a spot that's still experiencing cold, dry weather, always wear a pair of gloves when you head outside to walk the dog or get some fresh air. Exposed skin can lose moisture in a hurry when the weather's cold, so covering up your hands helps fight dryness.

Get moisture overnight

If your hands are severely dry and cracked from all your washing, get relief by locking in some moisture overnight. Before you go to sleep, apply your favorite hand lotion, cream, or ointment, and then cover your hands with overnight cotton gloves. The gloves help the moisturizer absorb into your skin, so it penetrates more effectively and really seals in the moisture. They also keep the residue from your moisturizer from staining your sheets.

Use a hand mask

If all else fails, consider giving a hand mask a try. It's just like a mask that you'd put on your face, but it's designed to infuse your hands with a seriously intense boost of moisture and nutrients. Some come in a tub that you spread over your hands and then wash away, while other hand masks are infused in disposable gloves that you remove after a certain amount of time. They're often the most effective because you don't rinse them off. Instead, you massage the residue that's left behind into the skin to moisturize it further.

