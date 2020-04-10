How to build a home recording studio

If you've found yourself with a lot of downtime lately -- or if you've been putting off recording your musical masterpiece for too long -- one of the best ways to get creative at home is by building your own home studio.

Technology has finally caught up with creativity, and it's now possible to create high-fidelity recordings from just about anywhere, provided you know what gear to get.

No matter what size space you live in, it's entirely possible to set up a personal studio for recording your own vocals and instruments -- and it's more affordable than you might think.

Here's everything you need to get started.

A desktop computer or a laptop

If you don't already have a computer, you'll need to get one. You'll be using it to record and mix your audio. The simplest way to get started is with an Apple computer, which includes for free the brand's recording software GarageBand, which is tailor-made for beginner- to intermediate-level users. (If you're looking for a Windows equivalent, consider Ableton Live.)

Any modern Mac will work well as the foundation of your studio. Consider starting with one of these.

Good: It's a bit of an understatement to describe the Mac Mini as simply good, because the current generation of Mac Minis are tiny, fast, and offer some of the best values across Apple's entire product line. A Mac Mini is an ideal recording solution if you don't plan on moving your computer.

Better: If you need an excuse to get a shiny new laptop, but you still need one that's relatively affordable, take a look at the latest MacBook Air. It's still the same thin-and-light machine it's always been, but it's got a better keyboard, TouchID, and faster internals across the board than prior generations.

Best: The MacBook Pro is good at everything, so it's a good option if you need a recording machine that will also be your primary computer for work or school. It's a svelte workhorse, and while it's expensive, it's worth the investment.

A microphone

To get started recording, you'll need a microphone. The microphone market is pretty crowded, and it's often difficult to tell the difference between the good values and the cheap knock-offs. You'll also need to decide whether to get a microphone that connects via USB or one that connects using traditional XLR cables. We recommend sticking with the latter; you'll need to buy a separate USB audio interface (more on that below), but you'll find microphones of much higher quality. Microphones that connect via USB sound good but not amazing, as they're typically general-purpose microphones for podcasting. Check out these XLR microphones -- the right one will depend on what you're recording.

For recording vocals: MXL's 770 Condenser Microphone is a great starter microphone: it's perfect for picking up all the nuances of vocals, and it includes a carrying case and a shock mount for managing vibration. MXL has a solid reputation in the recording industry, and the 770 offers their famous quality at a consumer-friendly price point.

For recording instruments: The Shure SM57 microphone is one of the gold standards of the recording industry, because it's durable, inexpensive, and delivers incredibly accurate sound reproduction. The SM57 is designed to pick up sound from one direction, so you can point it at any instrument and get professional-quality sound.

For recording multiple people: If you're looking to play an instrument and sing, or if you record with friends and you want to capture it all with one mic, check out the Audio-Technica AT2035. It's omnidirectional, and it's a reliable all-purpose mic.

A USB audio interface

To connect your XLR microphone to your computer, you'll need an intermediary: a USB audio interface. USB audio interfaces are small boxes with XLR inputs and USB outputs, which translate the audio for applications like GarageBand or Ableton Live. Typically, each input on a USB audio interface will get recorded as a separate track on your computer, so they're great for recording multiple tracks at once. Here are our top recommendations.

Good: The Focusrite Scarlett Solo is one of the most popular around, because it's affordable, it's small, and it's compatible with all kinds of platforms. It only has one input, but if that's all you need, it's one of the best tools for the job.

Better: Tascam's US-1x2 USB Audio/MIDI Interface is a similar option, but it does a few features better than the competition, like iOS compatibility. It works with both dynamic and condenser mics, and it's more affordable than most of the competition.

Best: The Tascam US-4x4 USB Audio/MIDI Interface is more expensive, but it's got four separate XLR inputs, so you can record four separate tracks simultaneously. If you're recording drums or you like to record multiple instruments at once, this is an essential.

Studio headphones

When it comes to recording, typical headphones don't really cut it. You'll need a pair of studio headphones designed to limit sound bleed, which is key if you plan on layering multiple tracks. These are the best options out there.

Good: OneOdio's Stereo Monitor Headphones are a solid budget option. They're flexible, they sound great, and you can set up the wire to be on either side, depending on your preference.

Better: The Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphones are a solid mid-level option because they offer high-end sound and high-quality cushioning at a moderate price.

Best: If you're looking for more durable studio headphones, consider Audio-Technica's ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones. The big deal about them is the build quality: they're super comfortable, they fold up easily, and they're even easy to use if you prefer to monitor sound through one ear only.

Accessories

No matter what you're recording, you'll need a few cables and tools to put the finishing touches on your audio. Here are the accessories you're going to need for your setup.

XLR cables. For each microphone you connect to your USB audio interface, you're going to need an XLR cable. Many microphones come with an XLR cable, but if you need to pick one or two up, check out Gearlux's XLR Microphone Cable set. It's a two-pack of 25-foot XLR cables. We prefer Gearlux's mic cables because they're durable and connect smoothly with XLR inputs (some cheaper cables aren't great fits).

A pop filter. If you're recording any kind of vocals, you'll need to put a pop filter in between your voice and the microphone. A pop filter keeps words with letters like p and b from creating unwanted "pops." It may not seem like a big deal, but a pop filter will go a long way toward making your recordings sound professional. We like Earamble's Microphone Pop Filter because it's got a gooseneck arm that can attach to a microphone stand or a desk.

A microphone stand. Don't forget that your microphone will need a stand. We recommend the AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand because you can use it like a traditional vertical stand, or extend the boom arm to put a mic in front of an instrument or guitar amp. There are a lot of flimsy mic stands out there that can lead to tipping gear over, so it's important to get one from a reliable brand.

Tools for keeping it quiet

Don't forget to think of your neighbors! If you live in close proximity to others, you can quickly outfit your studio with soundproofing materials to help keep your music from disrupting others. Soundproofing material also helps create better recordings -- by reducing the amount of sound that bounces off of the walls and reducing unwanted echo. Here are a few options for setting up your own soundproofing quickly and easily.

For the area where you'll record from: You'll want to make sure to set up your record area with acoustic paneling like Foamily's Studio Foam Wedges, which comes as a twelve-pack. Attach them to the walls in a formation; they're light enough that you can attach them with double-sided tape or adhesive strips.

For the walls closest to your neighbors: Making music can get loud, and that's OK -- but if you're in a situation where you need to keep your volume down, an Acoustimac Sound-Absorbing Acoustic Panel can help keep your sound inside.

For guitar players: If you do any recording with a guitar amp, check out the Universal Audio OX Amp Attenuator. To use it, you unplug your guitar amp from its own speaker and plug it into the OX, which then makes the signal available from the amplifier to a USB input. The result: You can turn up your amp as loud as you want, and get to play it at full blast without it making a sound out loud.

It's even got on-board speaker modeling, so you can record and hear what your amp would sound like through different famous speaker cabinets. If you're a guitar player who loves to play loud, the OX lets you play at any volume you want without shaking any windows or disturbing anyone around.

Jaime Vazquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

