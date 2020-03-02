How to build a garden for any space or climate

It's possible to garden nearly anywhere, no matter how little space you have or how extreme the temperatures get -- as long as you have the right tools.

Are you dealing with a harsh climate? Can't figure out how to possibly grow anything on your tiny apartment balcony?

It's still possible to add some green to your décor and liven up your living space.

We've got you covered with tips, tricks, and tools for growing an oasis of blooms and edibles wherever you reside.

Wet and rainy weather

Plants love water, but too much water can lead to rot, pest problems, and disease. Here's how to grow if you live in a wetter climate.

Avoid root rot in a large yard: VegTrug Raised Bed

If your big yard is prone to puddling, build raised beds to fill the space and avoid waterlogged soil. If DIY isn't quite your thing, consider a ready-to-go solution like the VegTrug, which eliminates the need to bend over while you work in the garden, reducing the risk of back pain flare-ups.

Let plants climb high in a small yard: New England Arbors Grande Vinyl Trellis

Use trellises to take advantage of vertical space. The attractive support structure of the New England Arbors Trellis will work for climbing flowers and edibles alike. Choose plants that enjoy and thrive in wet conditions -- cucumbers are a great choice for trellising in rainy areas because they're climbers and constantly thirsty. As always, though, keep away from puddle-prone spots.

No yard? Beautify your porch or balcony: Southern Patio Westland Resin Planter

Adorn your balcony or deck with planters, but keep them away from roof overhangs to prevent unwanted puddling. Opt for a selection of beautiful containers to liven up your tiny growing space. Be sure to choose pots that are tall enough to accommodate deeply rooted plants like tomatoes and peppers. These sturdy planters from Southern Patio are a solid option.

Cold and snowy weather

For northern gardeners, a short growing season is a real obstacle, but it is possible to keep growing far past the end of the summer season with the proper supplies.

Take advantage of space in a large yard: Palram Harmony Polycarbonate Greenhouse

If you have the space, install a greenhouse to extend the gardening season. The Palram Harmony Greenhouse features a sturdy aluminum frame and provides 100 square feet of sun-warmed growing space. The structure also has vents for temperature control and long-lasting UV protected panels.

Compact season extenders for a small yard: Tierra Garden Easy Fleece Tunnel

You can also use plant covers to prevent frost from killing your crops. Did you transplant your tomatoes out too early? Is there an unexpected cold front on the way? Use fleece row covers, or garden cloches for smaller gardens, to protect tender, frost-sensitive plants when the weather changes on a dime or at the beginning of the season for an early start.

No yard? Grow indoors: Click and Grow Smart Garden

Enjoy an automated indoor garden and steer clear of the cold weather outside. You don't need a giant yard, a balcony, or warm, pleasant weather year-round to enjoy fresh greens and herbs throughout the year. The Click and Grow Smart Garden is a clever automated growing system with a self-watering design and a wide selection of plant pod options -- from cherry tomatoes to red kale.

Mild and sunny weather

Lucky you -- you've got the perfect weather for gardening! If you're able to garden all year, it's vital that you layout and set up your growing space in an efficient way.

Walk the right way in a large yard: MSI Venetian Gray Natural Sandstone Step Stones

Create permanent paths around your in-ground beds to avoid compacting the soil while you work. Add these gray sandstone stepping stones to delineate pathways and infuse a bit of texture to your garden walkway. The stones are made of frost-resistant material, and each has a unique shape.

Square Foot Gardening for a small yard: Seeding Square Seed & Seedling Spacer Tool

The Square Foot Gardening (SFG) method is perfect for the small-space gardener. Tight spacing utilizes every inch of growing area. While the traditional process involves installing a permanent grid, it's possible to give SFG a try without one. Stamp and plant with the help of Seeding Square. Close spacing allows gardeners to easily spot weeds and the sturdy plastic square is fun for kids, too.

Harness the power of the sun: Window Garden Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub

Take advantage of your sunny windowsill and plant an easily accessible herb garden inside your kitchen. The Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub is a slim self-watering container perfect for small spaces. Snip off herbs as needed while you cook up a storm.

Dry weather

If you live somewhere where the air stays dry, it can be challenging to establish a lush, vibrant garden. If you want to grow vegetables, you need to focus on moisture retention. Otherwise, opt for drought-tolerant plants like succulents and cacti.

Xeriscaping for a large yard: The Bold Dry Garden: Lessons from the Ruth Bancroft Garden

Rip out the grass or, at the very least, quit watering it. If you have ample space to work with, don't try to fill it all up with greenery -- drought will make it tough to keep everything alive. Xeriscaping is an effective solution for drought-ridden regions and involves choosing native, drought-resistant plants and creating a landscape that requires very little water if any at all. If you're new to drought-friendly garden plants and don't know where to start, check out The Bold Dry Garden for tips and inspiration.

Raised beds for a small yard: DIG Raised Bed Garden Drip Irrigation Kit

Raised beds are a top choice for gardening in areas where the soil quality is questionable. Fill the beds with a soil mix that has excellent water retention abilities and use an irrigation system to ensure your thirsty plants are well taken care of. The DIG Raised Bed Garden Drip Irrigation Kit features everything you need to install a hands-off watering mechanism.

No yard? No Problem: Tierra Verde Self-Watering Planter

Garden inside or on an available porch or balcony and use self-watering containers to keep plants alive. The Tierra Verde Self-Watering Planter is durable, attractive, and features a reservoir that's designed to prevent root rot. There's also a removable drainage plug, and the recycled rubber construction won't crack or warp if left exposed to freezing weather.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.