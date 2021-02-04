How to boost your immune system

Best ways to strengthen your immune system

The immune system is a complex network consisting of cells and proteins, but ultimately it is your body’s line of defense against bacteria and viruses that cause illness. Having a weakened immune system leaves you more susceptible to becoming sick and means that your body will generally take longer to recover from infection and illness.

Fortunately, there are many steps you can take in your daily life to ensure your immune system is as strong as possible.

Minimize stress

Stress is an inevitable part of life, but extreme stress can have a direct impact on the efficacy of the immune system. The Mayo Clinic explains that the hormone cortisol is released when we are particularly stressed, and it is this response that alters the functioning of the body’s immune system. High cortisol levels therefore mean that your immune system’s ability to function at its best is weakened.

There are, fortunately, many tried-and-true methods of reducing stress. Getting enough exercise, practicing yoga or meditation and scheduling time to participate in a hobby are all effective ways of unwinding. For a quick calming remedy, we love this Aura Cacia roll-on relaxing oil that provides easy stress relief in a compact form for when you’re on the go.

Eat a balanced diet

One of the most effective steps you can take to boost your immune system and keep illnesses at bay is eating a healthy, varied diet. Including a wide range of fruits and vegetables each day is key, but it’s important to cover all food groups in your diet, including carbohydrates and fats.

These certain foods have been suggested to improve immune health:

Citrus fruits (lemons, oranges, limes, grapefruits)

Yogurt (particularly ones that include live and active cultures)

Green teas

Green vegetables (particularly spinach and broccoli)

Almonds

Bell peppers

Salmon

You don’t need to eat only these foods or even change your entire diet. The key is in variety and balance, so simply try incorporating these into your regular diet for an immune system boost.

Take supplements to aid your immune system

Eating a varied and balanced diet is the best way to ensure your immune system is receiving all the nutrients it needs to function optimally, but if you are struggling to intake all the nutrients you need through diet alone, then using supplements is a great way to give your body an extra boost. When your intake of vitamins and minerals are low, your body’s immune function drops, so taking supplements each day is a great way to support your overall health.

A 2012 study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine found clear evidence linking vitamin D deficiency with an increased susceptibility to influenza and infection. Ensuring that your vitamin D intake is in line with the advised amount has been proven to reduce the risk of illness. (The Mayo Clinic states the minimum recommended amounts of vitamin D to be 400 international units [IU] for children under 12 months, 600 IU for those between the ages of 1 and 70, and 800 IU for those over 70).

iHerb has a great range of vitamins and supplements to support normal immune function. These Vitamin D capsules offer 5,000 IU (that’s 625% of your recommended daily intake). For an all-around supplement, these Immune System Support capsules include vitamin D alongside zinc, vitamin C and selenium, which all play a role in supporting normal immune system function.

Get enough sleep

The importance of a proper night’s sleep is often overlooked, but it has been suggested to be one of the key factors in maintaining a healthy immune system. A 2015 study found that those who slept fewer than six hours a night were significantly more susceptible to catching a cold than those who slept for longer.

Getting enough quality sleep is, however, often easier said than done. If you struggle to fall asleep, try putting your electronic devices away at least an hour before bed to avoid sleep disturbance from the blue light they emit. To block out light in bed, try using a sleeping mask.

Reduce your alcohol intake

Researchers have determined that there is a clear correlation between the level of alcohol consumption and the level of immune system functionality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that one of the long-term health risks of heavy or excessive alcohol intake is a weakened immune system. The CDC determines “heavy” drinking to be eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more per week for men. By cutting down on the amount of alcohol you consume, you give your immune system the best chance of functioning healthily and preventing illness.

