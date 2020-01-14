How to boost your energy levels for the rest of winter

Whether you're still trying to recover from the holidays or you're just experiencing the inevitable fatigue of shorter days and colder temperatures, you're likely wondering how to revitalize your energy levels as you endure the rest of winter.

Though the cold, dark weather ushers in a craving for warmth and rest, life doesn't stop in the winter, and so many of us are left feeling drained.

Are the dark days and chilly temps sapping your energy reserves? Are you having trouble motivating yourself to get out of bed in the morning or go to the gym after work?

Stay alert and avoid groggy mornings with these tips and products that will help you power through the last months of winter.

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker: Boost your activity levels

At first, you may struggle to bring yourself to lace up your running shoes to head to that post-work spin class. With a bit of determination, though, increasing your activity levels will help keep you energized. Once you regularly find ways to get your blood pumping, you'll feel motivated to continue. Keep track of your fitness levels and monitor your heart rate with the help of a Fitbit Charge 3. The revamped watch includes a wrist heart rate sensor -- and you can use that data to inform your rest and recovery routine.

Amazing Grass Greens Superfoods Powder: Stay on top of your nutrition

Doctors often urge patients to get their fair share of fruits and vegetables, but we all know how tough it is to prep and consume enough whole food servings of what's good for our bodies. Simplify fuelling by adding a few scoops of Amazing Grass's Superfoods Powder to your morning smoothie or post-workout recovery. The veggie-packed product is available in three palate-pleasing flavors, and a single scoop delivers at least three servings of greens, fruits, and vegetables.

KIND Bars: Eat a healthy breakfast

Not into liquid fuel? Don't skip breakfast. Grab a KIND bar when you're on the go. You can eat one before leaving the house or stash a few in your bag or in a desk drawer for whenever your energy gets low during the day. The tasty bars are gluten-free and only have 5 grams of sugar. They're delicious but don't contain a long list of nasty ingredients, and they're super convenient.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker: Stay hydrated

In an ideal world, we'd all be downing gallons of water each day and replenishing our bodies with much-needed H2O. Even the smallest amount of dehydration can plummet your energy levels, after all. The problem is, not everyone finds plain water appealing. If you're craving delicious bubbly, sugary soda, you might instead invest in a SodaStream device for your kitchen, home bar, or office snack room. Carbonate plain water to tame your soda cravings and add flavored syrups (available in sugar-free varietals) for a treat.

SEEDLIP Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits: Cut back on alcohol

Dry January is a buzz term right now. The month-long resolution to go alcohol-free is an attempt to reset after the holidays. While we always recommend anything in moderation, we appreciate the benefit of cutting out alcohol -- and limiting your intake can help with low energy levels. Need a non-boozy alternative for your next gathering? Stock your bar cart with SEEDLIP spirits. The no-calorie cocktail enhancer features a floral aroma and is the perfect accompaniment to tonic water or soda.

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp: Add a little sunlight to your morning

Limited daylight hours start to really take a toll in January as the post-holiday blues set in, and summer seems so far away. Improve your mood and increase your energy levels with the help of the Miroco Light Therapy Lamp, which emits 10,000 Lux to simulate natural sunlight.

Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device: Recover and recharge

You're pumped to start using your brand new activity tracker, but don't forget to take time to rest and recuperate. Without recovery, your body won't have the opportunity to rebuild damaged muscle tissue, and you'll quickly end up out-of-order. Use a Theragun on tense, knotted muscles to prep for your next sweat session.

Pandemic from Z-Man Games: Socialize with others

People tend to stay indoors and socially hibernate during the winter months. The routine involves going to work, heading home, and not doing much else. Who can blame you? That said, a bit of socialization does wonders for your energy levels. We're not talking extravagant, party-type affairs, though. Invite friends over for a board game night. We recommend Pandemic -- a cooperative game that won't cause interpersonal strife and doesn't take hours to play.

Gaiam Zafu Meditation Cushion: Close your eyes and meditate

You'd think that shutting your eyes and focusing inward might put you to sleep instead of waking you up, but did you know that stress can have a severe effect on your energy levels? Prolonged stress can cause you to feel sleepy and sluggish. Take a moment in the morning to recharge with the help of the Gaiaa Zafu Meditation Cushion. Breathe in. Breathe out. And finish feeling refreshed and prepared for the day ahead.

Yukon Charlie's Adult Advanced Snowshoe Kit: Get some fresh air

Enjoying the great outdoors is the perfect way to energize your mind and body. Strap on a pair of snowshoes and enjoy a winter-specific outdoor activity with your loved ones. Snowshoeing is easy and requires little expertise, so it's a great activity to do with kids.

Nature's Bounty Ginseng Complex: Supplement with Ginseng

We recommend Ginseng, a natural substance that's thought to increase energy and boost the immune system -- which is a boon during this very active cold and flu season. Nothing saps your energy more than being wiped out by sickness. Always talk to your doctor before taking any kind of supplement.

