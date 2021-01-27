Cycling in the snow

Whether you cycle for exercise, fun, or as a form of transportation, concern is natural after a snowfall. You might be wondering if it's safe to bike in the snow at all (spoiler alert: It is!), or maybe you just want to know how to bike in the snow safely.

As long as you learn how to make changes to your bike and the way you cycle, you should have no trouble cycling in the snow. But if you live in an area where it snows regularly, you might need some additional gear.

Make adjustments to your bike

Reduce tire pressure

Reduce your tire pressure by 50% to give you approximately 50% more traction, because a greater surface area of your tires will be in contact with the road or trail. Don't worry about bursting a tube since you should be cycling much slower than usual when it's snowy.

Add ice tires to your bike

If you live in an area where snow is a regular fixture, we'd recommend buying some ice tires. Studded ones like the Schwalbe Winter Kevlar Guard Reflex Studded Tires are great for icier conditions, like when the snow has melted slightly and frozen again. Non-studded winter bike tires are best for fresher, more powdery snow.

Adjust your saddle

Lowering your saddle is also a good call when biking in the snow. Not only does it lower your center of gravity to make you slightly more stable, but it will also be easier to put your foot down on the ground to catch yourself if you feel yourself wobbling to one side. Make sure you have lights on your bike and keep them on even in daylight, as visibility is often poorer when it has snowed.

Make adjustments to your cycling technique

Not only should you switch up things with your bike, but you should also make some changes to the way you ride it.

Stay seated

You need to keep your weight back to maintain your center of gravity, so stay seated on your bike and don't stand up on the pedals. If you hit a patch of ice, which is likely to happen at some point, simply coast over it; don't attempt to pedal, brake, or turn into it, as this could cause you to lose control.

Brake gently

To avoid skidding in the snow, brake gently, ideally with your back brake only if this is an option on your bike. Remember that it will take you longer to slow down and stop than it usually would, so factor that in as you're cycling. For the sake of traction and stability, it's best to ride in a lower gear than you might normally use.

Biking in different types of snow

Not all snow is equally difficult to cycle in.

Biking in fresh snow

Fresh, powdery snow offers the best traction of all, so you might not find yourself needing to make too many adjustments to your bike or the way you ride. But, of course, you should exercise caution.

Biking in packed snow

Riding on packed snow is similar to riding on dirt, but more slippery — make sure to keep your tire pressure low or use ice tires.

Biking in slushy snow

Cycling on clumpy or slushy snow can be a challenge. It's usually easier to get through at a higher speed, but we shouldn't recommend going too quickly if you're close to a road.

Best gear for biking in the snow

You need to be properly kitted out for winter cycling if you want to make it through a long ride in the snow. Thick, waterproof and windproof gloves will keep your hands toasty while winter cycling boots and a pair or two of thermal socks will keep your feet warm and dry.

It's best to wear multiple layers on your top and bottom, starting with a thermal base layer. A wind-resistant and water-resistant jacket is an ideal outer layer. Avoid anything fully waterproof, as it won't be breathable and could make you overheat. If it's extremely nippy out and you tend to suffer from a cold face, you might also want to incorporate a balaclava or ski mask into your outfit underneath your cycling helmet.

Check your bike after riding in the snow

It's important to take care of your bike in snowy weather. The wetness of the snow plus salt, road grit, and other substances you might find on the roads when it has been snowing can all cause damage to your bike.

Ideally, you should fully wash your bike after each time you ride it in the snow. However, a quick wipe down will suffice if you're cycling every day or commuting on your bike and don't want to commit to washing your bicycle daily. After washing or wiping down your bike, apply chain lube liberally to stop it from rusting or seizing up.

