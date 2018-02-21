A baked sweet potato is one of life’s simplest pleasures. Fluffy and sweet on its own, it only gets better when you add your favorite toppings.
And the best part? A sweet potato packs a healthy punch!
It’s relatively high in fiber and a great source of vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), vitamin C and potassium. It also contains several other vitamins and minerals.
What’s the difference between a sweet potato and a yam?
You’re not going to believe this. The tuber known as a “yam” to Americans actually is a sweet potato!
There are two types of sweet potatoes common in America – one with orange flesh and copper skin, and one with a creamy, white flesh and golden skin. The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided to call the orange ones “yams,” to differentiate them from the lighter-colored sweet potato.
True yams come from Africa and Asia and have nearly black, bark-like skin. Inside, the flesh is purple, white or reddish.
How to bake a sweet potato in the oven
How to bake a sweet potato in the microwave
Want to quickly make a baked sweet potato? Use your microwave and enjoy the delicious results!
Sweet Potato Toppings
Other Sweet Potato Recipes
