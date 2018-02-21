  1. Home
How to Bake a Sweet Potato

From www.foodfanatic.com by The Editors at Food Fanatic
A baked sweet potato is one of life’s simplest pleasures. Fluffy and sweet on its own, it only gets better when you add your favorite toppings.

And the best part? A sweet potato packs a healthy punch!

It’s relatively high in fiber and a great source of vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), vitamin C and potassium. It also contains several other vitamins and minerals.

What’s the difference between a sweet potato and a yam?

You’re not going to believe this. The tuber known as a “yam” to Americans actually is a sweet potato!

There are two types of sweet potatoes common in America – one with orange flesh and copper skin, and one with a creamy, white flesh and golden skin. The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided to call the orange ones “yams,” to differentiate them from the lighter-colored sweet potato.

True yams come from Africa and Asia and have nearly black, bark-like skin. Inside, the flesh is purple, white or reddish.

How to bake a sweet potato in the oven

  1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Scrub the sweet potato with a brush under cold water until you’ve removed any dirt.
  3. Pat the spud dry with a paper towel.
  4. Rub the sweet potato with butter or oil, if you wish.
  5. Prick the sweet potato all over with a fork. The holes will allow steam to escape during baking.
  6. Place your sweet potato on a foil-lined baking sheet. (Oozing will occur during baking, so the foil will help with cleanup.)
  7. Bake for 45-60 minutes, until you can easily stick a fork in the sweet potato.

How to bake a sweet potato in the microwave 

Want to quickly make a baked sweet potato? Use your microwave and enjoy the delicious results!

  1. Scrub the sweet potato with a brush under cold water until you’ve removed any dirt.
  2. Pat it dry with a paper towel.
  3. Prick the sweet potato all over with a fork. The holes will allow steam to escape during baking.
  4. Place your sweet potato on a microwaveable plate, cover it with wax paper, and heat on high for 5-7 minutes, or until tender.

Sweet Potato Toppings

  • Butter & cinnamon
  • Brown sugar
  • A fried egg
  • Guacamole
  • Salsa

