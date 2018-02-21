Sometimes, you just crave a baked potato. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and seasoned with butter, salt and pepper…oh my!
When I was pregnant with my son, I craved baked potatoes every day for the first three months. It was the only food I could handle well, so I had one for breakfast, lunch, and sometimes, dinner.
Ever since then (almost 25 years ago!) baked potatoes have held a special place in my heart. I still get that strong craving every so often, so it’s good to know how to bake a potato just for me.
How to bake a potato in the oven
How to bake a potato in the microwave
To make a baked potato fast, use your microwave.
How long do you bake a potato at 450°F?
Bake it for 45 minutes, or until you can easily stick a fork in it.
How long do you bake a potato at 375°F?
Bake it for 60-75 minutes.
How long do you bake a potato at 350°F?
Bake it for 70-80 minutes.
How to eat a baked potato:
Cut open your potato the long way and squeeze the ends toward one another. Add salt, pepper and any seasonings you wish. Add your desired toppings and dig in!
Baked Potato Toppings:
How to store a baked potato:
If you need to keep your baked potato warm for a short time until you eat it, you can wrap it in foil and let it stay up to 45 minutes at room temperature. For longer storage, refrigerate your baked potato, without foil, in a plastic container for up to one week.
For some fun baked potato options, check out How to Make a Blooming Baked Potato or these Toaster Oven Potato Skins. You can even make Baked Potato Soup!
