How to adjust your lifestyle to have healthier skin

Lifestyle choices we make dictate the state of our skin.

It's not all about buying the most expensive products when it comes to healthy skin. People who stay hydrated, stick to a diet of whole foods, and exercise regularly will likely have fewer breakouts.

Beyond the products you use, which are important, your daily stress levels and even the air in your home can affect how healthy your skin is.

So, if you're finally ready to achieve and maintain the healthy skin you've dreamed about, these are some adjustments you can make to your lifestyle that can make a world of difference.

Wash your face daily

Obviously, keeping your face clean is a huge factor in maintaining a clear face. But if you've been using the same harsh cleanser since your teenage years, it might be time to switch it up.

Youth to the People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser ($36): Clean, natural ingredients and a gentle formula should be your main focus when updating your daily cleanser. Something with cold-pressed antioxidants will work to prevent dirt and oil from building up in your pores while keeping your skin's pH balanced.

Stay hydrated

We've all heard how important it is to drink eight glasses of water a day, but getting that water intake isn't always as easy as it sounds. A solid on-the-go reusable water bottle can make staying hydrated so much easier.

ArtLife Sport Leak Proof Reusable Large Water Jug ($17.99): If you have trouble keeping track of just how much water you're drinking, opt for a large bottle that holds your entire daily intake so you can easily see how much you've already had. These large jugs can be heavy, so look for one with a convenient handle.

OMORC 32 OZ Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle ($15.99): If you find H2O just a little too boring, a water bottle with a fruit infuser will help elevate the flavor and make getting those eight glasses so much easier. If you choose a plastic bottle, always check to make sure it is BPA-free.

Take a deep breath

Stress is a major cause of breakouts, but luckily it's one that you can take control of. If you find yourself constantly stuck with a giant stress-induced zit, just remember that activities like yoga and meditation can go a long way when it comes to achieving your best skin possible.

Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat ($79.95): You don't even need to break the bank on classes. With the right mat and a YouTube video, you can do calming yoga poses right at home. If you have hardwood floors, opt for a mat with a non-slip bottom.

VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser ($32.99): Relaxation doesn't have to be unattainable. Sometimes just laying back with a comfy pillow and a sweet-smelling oil diffuser is all you need to bring your stress levels down.

Seat of Your Soul Meditation Pillow ($37.87+): An adjustable meditation pillow will ensure you're comfy and relaxed in any position you chose. Opt for a pillow with a removable cover so you can wash it regularly to avoid further skin issues.

Don't forget your vitamins

We don't always get the vitamins and nutrients we need for healthy skin from the food we eat. This is why taking your vitamins is so important.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood ($31.02): If you're short on your green intake but can't be bothered to make another kale salad, then a green superfood powder could give you everything you need in just one spoonful. Powders like this are super easy to mix into water or smoothies.

Sports Research Biotin Formulated With Coconut Oil ($14.95): There are a variety of vitamins available that will support your skin. Biotin, for example, helps your body convert nutrients from food into energy and has been linked to improved skin, hair, and nail health.

Nature Made Multivatmin ($12.43): If you'd like to keep your vitamin regiment as simple as possible, then you can never go wrong with a simple daily multivitamin.

Ditch the fast food

Greasy fast foods, while tempting, do nothing good for your body or your skin. If you feel lost trying to decide what to cook, a new cookbook can provide you with the inspiration you need to make delicious and healthy meals that your skin will love.

Eat Beautiful: Food And Recipies To Nourish Your Skin From The Inside Out By Wendy Rowe ($19.24): A quality cookbook like this one will give you a breakdown of how the foods you eat actually affect your body and skin, which will motivate you to leave the fast foods behind. When you know exactly how your diets affect your skin, it's much easier to stick to the lifestyle change.

Make time for self-care

Setting aside a few minutes each day, or even once a week, for a little self-care routine will definitely help with your stress levels.

GLAMGLOW Super Mud Activated Charcoal Treatment Mask ($25+): Applying a face mask is not only calming, but it can also work wonders for your difficult skin as well. Look for a mask with activated charcoal to draw impurities and dirt from your pores.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($12.95): A face mask with calcium bentonite clay will also absorb harmful toxins, leaving you with clearer, glowing skin. Clays like this can be quite drying, so be sure to use it sparingly and only leave the mask on for the suggested time.

Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush ($3.98): It's important to have a freshly washed face before applying any mask and equally as important to have clean hands. For masks that come in a jar, always use a brush to avoid any potential messes or contamination.

Purify the air

The air is constantly touching our skin and pollutants in the air can silently cause skin irritation, breakouts, and more. While you can't do much about the air outside of your home, a quality air purifier can do wonders for you inside.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier ($84): Look for an air purifier that's energy-efficient, as they can get really expensive if it isn't. Some models even come with extra features like a night light and sleep mode.

