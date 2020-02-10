How to add fresh turmeric to everything

Turmeric is all the rage in the world of health and wellness these days.

If you cook from scratch regularly, you've probably used turmeric in curries, but people have started taking it in supplement form to get more of its health benefits on a daily basis.

It's hard not to notice turmeric wherever you turn, from turmeric (or "golden milk") lattes in cafés to bottles of turmeric capsules in your local health food store. As a result, you might be wondering how to quickly and easily add more turmeric to your diet to reap its many dietary benefits.

However, in general, nutritious foods are better in their whole-food form, which is why we think you should hold off on those powders and supplements, and instead aim to add fresh turmeric root to your diet. It's easier than you may think -- if you have the proper tools.

Our favorite way to add turmeric root to your diet

All you need to easily add fresh turmeric to your diet is a blender. Preferably a high-power blender. Specifically, we recommend this Nutribullet blender, which is mid-range as far as price, yet high-performing, so it's easy to blend turmeric into smoothies, soups, and sauces with very little effort on your part.

The best thing about this 1200-watt NutriBullet is that it offers the brand's Precision Nutrient Extraction, a signature blending process that promises to extract maximum nutrition from whatever ingredients you're blending. When you add turmeric (especially fresh turmeric root) in this blender, you're getting maximum nutritional value in a form that's easy to digest and absorb.

The lowdown on turmeric

What exactly are the health benefits of this bright yellow root? Here are some of the reasons we're packing as much turmeric into our diets as possible.

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties due to the compound curcumin; many studies can back this up.

Thanks to its antioxidative compounds, turmeric can neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative damage, which plays a part in numerous diseases and the aging process.

Some studies suggest that turmeric can lower LDL cholesterol ( "bad" cholesterol).

Turmeric may help with IBS symptoms, as well as improving some patients with IBD (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis) due to its anti-inflammatory powers.

There are some data to suggest that turmeric can improve mood.

Turmeric to add to your blender

You can choose from a range of turmeric products to add to your blender. These are some of our favorites.

USDA Organic Turmeric Whole Raw Root: $12.94 at Amazon

Fresh turmeric root has a more complex flavor than powdered and may retain more nutrients. You can have it delivered to your door in bulk, which is especially useful if you don't live near a market that sells it. Freeze it if you're worried you won't use it quickly enough.

FGO Organic Turmeric Root Powder: $8.99 at Amazon

We love this raw, certified organic turmeric powder when it's impossible or inconvenient to use fresh. It's suitable for adding to smoothies, shakes, soups, curries, golden milk, and basically anywhere else you can use turmeric.

Simply Organic Ground Turmeric Root: $10.47 at Amazon

Since it comes in individual jars, this turmeric stays fresh for longer, especially if you don't use it often or only in small quantities. This is another organic choice, which is also non-GMO and hasn't been irradiated. You can keep one at your office, one at home, and one in your bag.

Anthony's Organic Turmeric Root Powder: $11.98 at Amazon

This large, two-pound bag of turmeric offers exceptional value for money for anyone who consumes so much turmeric that it makes sense to buy in bulk. We trust Anthony's to provide high-quality products, too.

Turmaquik Golden Milk Powder: $15.95 at Amazon

This golden milk powder contains a blend of turmeric, curcumin, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom. Simply blend with the milk of your choice (non-dairy is best), heat, and drink. The NutriBullet comes in handy for this.

Blue Lotus Chai Golden Masala Chai: $16.50 at Amazon

Containing turmeric along with a range of fragrant spices and black tea, this is a tasty way to consume more turmeric for those whole enjoy chai. Prepare it how you like: in milk or water, hot or cold, sweet or unsweet.

Turmeric products when you don't want to blend

Let's get real -- sometimes even blending up a smoothie is too much effort. But you can buy other turmeric products that don't require a blender for those days when you need a break.

BioSchwartz Turmeric Curcumin Supplement: $18.79 at Amazon

These vegetable capsules are stuffed with turmeric and curcumin-rich turmeric extract so you can simply swallow a pill to get turmeric's health benefits on-the-go. They're enhanced with BioPerine, which comes from black pepper and is said to aid in the absorption of curcumin, enhancing its properties.

Qunol Liquid Turmeric Curcumin with Black Pepper: $17.69 at Amazon (was $28)

If tablets aren't your thing, this turmeric supplement comes conveniently in liquid form. The added bonus is easier absorption. You can take a tablespoon as is or add it to a drink if you don't care for the taste.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Turmeric with Meadowsweet & Ginger Herbal Leaf Tea: $23.94 at Amazon

Although you won't absorb as much of its goodness, you can add a little more turmeric to your daily diet by drinking turmeric tea. We love the zing of ginger in this one. Keep a box of this at work and try replacing your afternoon coffee with this caffeine-free tea every so often.

