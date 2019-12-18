How to actually get sleep on a flight

There are countless challenges to getting a good bit of shut-eye on a plane.

Aircraft are noisy, stuffy, and cramped. An airplane seat is a far cry from the cozy, peaceful confines of your own bed.

But whether you're on a long-haul flight across the Atlantic or you're on your way to your next business meeting on a red-eye, grabbing a few zzz's in the air gives you a distinct advantage.

Avoid jet lag, tired eyes, and sleep-deprivation with these helpful in-flight sleep tips.

Bring your own blanket: The Everything Travel Blanket

In-flight blankets provided by airlines are sometimes reused before being cleaned, and some flights may not have enough to go around. This Everything Travel Blanket made Oprah's 2019 favorite product picks and is a versatile travel accessory that doubles as a scarf and comes with its very own travel bag.

Be read to sleep: Audible Membership

If you struggle to finish books because you nod off before the chapter ends, Audible might be your ticket to in-flight snoozing. Slowly drift off to sleep listening to soothing narrations. Audiobooks are digital, too, so they won't add weight to your carry-on.

Get in the mood for sleep: Scentered Aromatherapy Sleep Well Stick

Create a sleep-inducing environment with the help of an aromatherapy stick. The formula for this non-traditional sleep aid includes known sleep-friendly ingredients like lavender and chamomile. It easily slips into a purse or backpack and prepares your body for restful sleep.

Drown out the noise: The Ear Buddy Ear Plugs

Light sleepers are easily awoken by ambient sounds. If any small change in noise level can jerk you awake, consider a pack of The Ear Buddy Ear Plugs. The bulk container contains 50 pairs of earplugs, perfect for the frequent flyer.

Enjoy pre-sleep entertainment: Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones

We usually prefer wireless earbuds, but these aren't so useful when it comes to in-flight entertainment. Not only can headphones eliminate annoying airplane chatter, but they can also help you watch movies or listen to music while you drift off.

Skip caffeinated beverages

When the cabin crew comes around to offer you a beverage, avoid asking for anything caffeinated -- soda, tea, or coffee -- as it will leave you wired and unable to sleep. If you need your coffee fix, bring your own decaf.

Rest your head: OSTRICHPILLOW Go Memory Foam Travel Pillow

The seat tray is not meant to serve as a pillow. Put it in its locked and upright position and rest easy using a supportive travel pillow; specifically, the OSTRICHPILLOW. It has a machine-washable cover, and the ergonomic design makes it easy to sleep almost anywhere.

Provide your own amenities: Herschel Supply Amenity Kit

Who doesn't love amenities? We think this amenity kit for flights by Herschel is a brilliant idea. It's a convenient pouch that cinches down small for packing, and it contains slippers, an inflatable travel pillow, an eye mask, and earplugs. Everything you need to catch some zzz's.

Block out the light: MZOO Sleep Mask

It doesn't matter what time of day you're flying, a plane's cabin has a variety of lights that might keep you from drifting off to sleep. Light, after all, is a signal to the body that it's time to wake. Block it all out with this no-pressure sleep accessory that's made of soft memory foam and fits securely over the eyes.

Bring slippers: Dearfoams Fireside Victoria Shearling Moccasin Slippers

Bare feet are likely to get cold in-flight, so why not slip on soft, comfortable slippers before settling in for a nap? These slippers are basically shoes but with an upgraded shearling lining to keep your feet warm without feeling restricted.

Wear loose-fitting clothing: Moonlight Pajama Set

Donning pajamas on a plane may seem odd, but for a long flight, it may be the perfect way to get into a sleepy headspace. Pack the Moonlight Pajamas from Nordstrom in your carry-on and change into the loungewear before settling in for a serious sleep session.

Plan ahead

During seat selection, pick the right spot if you intend to snooze on the plane -- stay away from seats near the toilets and those at the back of the plane since they don't typically recline. To prevent blockage, seats bordering the emergency exits don't usually recline either.

Pick the right time to snooze

Bide your time. Attempting to nod off at the start of a flight is a bad move, as you're likely to be interrupted by lots of movement when the seatbelt light turns off. Wait until you've hydrated, eaten, and had a visit to the lavatory before settling in for a nap.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.