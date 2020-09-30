Toni L. Sandys
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

House Democrats won’t vote on $2.2T plan to give Pelosi and Mnuchin more time to crack a deal

September 30, 2020 | 5:54pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Toni L. Sandys

“We found areas where we are seeking further clarification," said Pelosi.