Hot Pie From ‘Game of Thrones’ Actually Opened His Own Bakery

Who could ever forget when Hot Pie gave Arya a loaf of bread in the shape of a direwolf on Game of Thrones? Well now, you can recreate that very moment for yourself. Ben Hawkey, who plays the beloved Hot Pie on the hit HBO show, has now opened his very own bakery. And, you guessed it — they’re serving up some direwolf-shaped bread.
In anticipation of season 7 of Game of Thrones
, Hawkey teamed up with British food-ordering app
Deliveroo to open up his own bakery, Harper’s Bazaar
reports. The name of the patisserie? You Know Nothing John Dough, of course.
"Hot Pie's Direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones
fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe. I can't share that, but Deliveroo customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don't even need to take a dangerous walk down the King's Road to visit, it comes to you,” Hawkey said in a statement.
The direwolf breads are the only thing served at You Know Nothing John Dough, and apparently they’re quite scrumptious. They’re made with whole wheat cornbread
, feature an orange zest, and are paired with soft, warm butter. Unfortunately for GoT
fans stateside, the direwolf loaves are only available in London.
But for Londoners, the breads are the perfect thing for your Game of Thrones watch party
, and they don’t even cost a lot of dough. They’re just £1 ($1.30) apiece. They’ll go perfectly with some iron throne cupcakes
, dragon-roasted chicken
, and a dragon’s blood rum punch
.Game of Thrones
kicked off its seventh season on Sunday, July 16.