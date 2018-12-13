Hot Cocoa & Winter Celebrations

I’ve known Michelle now for ….hmm…ok let’s not count the years. It’s been a long time. In all the years I have known her, I’m not sure I have ever missed a Christmas celebration with her. When Michelle moved out of the city to Long Island, she finally had the chance to go all out with her fabulous Christmas decorations having much more space than she did in her tiny Manhattan apartment and all I can say is wow. The first time I saw her holiday set up I was floored.















