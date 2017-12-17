  1. Home
Horchata Margaritas

From www.foodfanatic.com by Kristan Roland
Ingredients
For the Horchata:

  • 1 cup Long Grain White Rice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Ground Cinnamon
  • 4 cups Water
  • 1 14 ounce can Sweetened Condensed Milk

For the Horchata Margaritas:

  • 4 ounces Horchata
  • 2 ounces RumChata
  • 2 ounces Silver Tequila
  • Sweetened Condensed Milk, and Cinnamon Sugar, for rimming the glass, optional

Directions

  1. In the pitcher of your blender, combine rice, 2 cups water, and ground cinnamon.  Pulse just until the rice is broken up into smaller chunks. Place the blender pitcher covered in the refrigerator for several hours, preferably overnight.
  2. Add 2 cups of water and sweetened condensed milk to the blender. Blend on high until as smooth as possible. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the horchata into a pitcher.
  3. In a cocktail shaker, combine horchata,  Rumchata, and silver tequila. Shake with ice and strain into a glass rimmed with cinnamon sugar and filled with ice.

