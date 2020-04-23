Honest Paws Pet CBD review

CBD seems to be everywhere these days. People are searching for something to help calm them in these uneasy circumstances.

However, as we've seen more and more people turning to CBD to help soothe muscle pain and relax, we started wondering whether our furry friends could benefit from CBD, too. After all, the CBD market for pets is blowing up just like it is for humans.

We set out to get answers by testing a burgeoning brand. A BestReviews tester and her canine companions put Honest Paws Pet CBD to the test over the span of a couple of stressful moves to see if there was any measurable effect.

Here's what we found after a few months of use.

What is Honest Paws Pet CBD?

Honest Paws makes a variety of hemp-based CBD products that are formulated to promote calm, relief, or mobility in your dog. Our tester tried out the turmeric-flavored relief bites, the poultry-flavored soft chews, the CBD peanut butter, and the CBD oil. Honest Paws also offers a CBD oil for cats and horses. Their organic full-spectrum hemp with naturally occurring CBD is said to help support the feline immune system and help calm cats down, too.

How does it work?

CBD is an abbreviation of cannabidiol. After THC, CBD is arguably the best-known cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. But unlike THC, it doesn't make the user feel "high." The CBD oil from Honest Paws is derived from the non-psychoactive hemp derivative and will not get your pet high. In fact, Honest Paws cautions that pet owners should keep all marijuana-derived products away from pets as it could make them sick.

Like humans, our furry friends have an endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is made up of receptors, enzymes, and naturally occurring cannabinoids called endocannabinoids. While experts are still trying to figure out how the ECS works, we know it helps regulate certain bodily functions like sleep, mood, and appetite. Experts aren't sure exactly how CBD interacts with the ECS, but one theory suggests that CBD prevents endocannabinoids from breaking down. This would allow the endocannabinoids to have an increased effect.

What is the cost?

Depending on what you're looking for, Honest Paws CBD products run between $24 and $45. On the low end, the bites are $24.95 for a package of 30 pieces; on the high end, the organic CBD oil for dogs costs $44.95. If you sign up for an auto-refill each month, you can save 15% on each order. This can be a particularly good option for pets that rely on these supplements to alleviate aching limbs.

What we found through testing Honest Paws

We wanted to know whether Honest Paws could help calm down our tester's golden retriever and bichon frisé during a stressful situation. The dogs are friendly but prone to overexcitement when meeting new people, so our tester was hoping a CBD supplement would bring their behavior down a notch. For the most part, it did.

We administered CBD supplements during two moves and compared their behavior against times they were not on the supplements. The dogs seemed to cope better with the chaos and appeared more mellow when they took the supplements. We felt that the recommended dosage worked well and didn't notice any negative changes to their behavior or unexpected side effects. If you're curious about release time, Honest Paws says its supplements should go into effect in an hour or less, and we found this to be accurate.

Which products passed the doggy taste test?

Not all the Honest Paws flavors were winners for our tester's dogs. Generally, the tried-and-true flavors worked best. While we may enjoy our inflammation-fighting turmeric chai lattes, neither dog enjoyed the turmeric snacks, whereas both enjoyed the poultry-flavored chews. However, the treats were too big for the bichon frisé and had to be broken up.

Both dogs loved the CBD peanut butter, but our tester had a difficult time measuring the correct dosage. We'd suggest using a measuring spoon with this supplement. While our tester had an easy time administering the calm oil, which includes camomile, to her smaller dog, the golden did not enjoy the taste. If you're looking for an oil without added ingredients, Honest Paws's wellness oil is your best option. because you can add any of these oils to the dog's food if they do not initially take to the supplement.

Is it worth it?

If you have anxious or easily excitable pets, then yes. We found that the Honest Paws supplements had a positive impact on our favorite pups. We think that these treats, oils, and peanut butter could be a great help, especially in high-stress situations (like moving, traveling, or going to the vet). While we were only testing for behavioral changes, some users found that the supplements helped their pets with aches and tremors.

An important note: Both of our tester's dogs were adults. We'd advise using these supplements with dogs over one year old. While these supplements can help calm pets, they're no substitute for training, particularly for younger dogs.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.