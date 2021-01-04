January 4, 2021 | 11:19amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Honduran migrant gives birth while trying to cross border bridge from Mexico to U.S.
A pregnant migrant was trying to enter the U.S. illegally over the weekend when she gave birth on the Mexican side of a border bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas, authorities said. The Honduran woman apparently felt unstable while crossing the bridge Saturday afternoon and was helped by other migrants who were nearby, according to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute and local news reports.