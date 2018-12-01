  1. Home
Homemade Williams-Sonoma Peppermint Bark Cookies Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meaghan Mountford
Ingredients

  • 12 ounces White Chocolate Chips
  • 9 ounces Chocolate Wafers
  • 8-10 Peppermint Candy Canes, OR 30 peppermint candies, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon Peppermint Oil, optional

Directions

  1. Line a baking tray (or trays) with wax paper and set aside. Place the crushed candy in a bowl and set aside.
  2. In a microwave-safe bowl, place the white chocolate chips. Microwave at 70 percent power for 90 seconds. Stir, using the residual heat to fully melt the chips. If needed, microwave for additional 15 second intervals.
  3. If using, stir in the peppermint oil.
  4. Dip a chocolate wafer into the melted chocolate and place on the prepared baking tray.
  5. Sprinkle crushed candy over the melted chocolate.
  6. Let the chocolate set well before serving or packaging.



 

