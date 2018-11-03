Homemade Williams-Sonoma Marshmallow Snowmen Recipe
November 3, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 1 bag Marshmallows, (store-bought, large)
- 1/3 cup Milk Chocolate Chips, or cocoa candy melts
- 1/3 cup Orange Candy Melts
- 1/3 cup Blue Candy Melts, (optional)
- 1/3 cup Pink Candy Melts, (optional)
Directions
- Place marshmallows on a baking tray lined with wax paper flat-side up.
- In a microwave-safe bowl, place the chocolate chips. Microwave at 70 percent power for 90 seconds. Stir, using the residual heat to fully melt the chips. If needed, microwave for additional 15 second intervals.
- Transfer the chocolate to a disposable decorating bag and snip a bit from the tip.
- Pipe dots for eyes and dots for a smile on the marshmallows.
- Melt the orange candy melts as you did the chocolate. Pipe carrots on each of the marshmallows.
- If using, melt the pink and blue candy separately and pipe rosy cheeks and ear muffs.
- Let set before packaging.
