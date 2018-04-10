Homemade Cream Biscuits Recipe

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat liner.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
Add the cream and mix until the dough starts to come together slightly.
Turn it out onto a lightly floured countertop and press the dough together with your hands into a rough rectangle about one inch thick.
Fold the dough over onto itself and then turn it 90 degrees. Press it out into a one-inch thick rectangle again.
Repeat the folding 4-5 times, at which point the dough will no longer be super crumbly and then cut out 2 1/2-inch circles.
Press the scraps together and cut out the remaining biscuits.
Place on the prepared baking sheet and bake until lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Notes
I have found that folding the dough, pressing it out, and repeating this 4-5 times makes the flakiest biscuits that rise the highest. Make sure not to twist the cutter when cutting the biscuits out as this will seal the edges and prevent them from rising.