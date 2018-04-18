Homemade Candy Buttons Recipe

1/2 teaspoon Fruit Extract of Your Choice, (optional)
Food Coloring
Directions
In a standing mixer fitted with the whip, or with an electric hand mixer, beat together the meringue powder and water until stiff peaks form.
Blend in 3 cups of the confectioner's sugar.
Mix in the corn syrup, shortening, and vanilla extract. Add more confectioner's sugar, 1/2 to 1 cup more, to desired consistency.
Divide the icing into bowls for the number of colors you are making.
Add a dash of fruit extract(s) to each bowl of icing if you'd like to add flavoring.
Tint each bowl of icing with the food coloring.
Fill the decorating bags and close tightly with rubber bands. Snip the tips of the decorating bags.
Cut strips of freezer paper size 2-inches by 8 1/2-inches. Place a strip over the template.
Use the blue painter's tape to secure the strip. Pipe dots of icing on the strip of paper, using the template as a guide. (Alternatively, hold the strip over the template and trace the dots with a food writer. Then pipe on the dots.)
When finished, transfer the strip to a baking tray, using the blue tape to hold the paper onto the tray.
Let the icing dry overnight before handling and packaging.