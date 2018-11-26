Holiday Round Up: Kids Crafts

I feel like I get more and more excited about the holidays as the years go by. It’s filled with holiday cheer, beautiful decor, delicious food, acts of kindness, etc. As I’ve gotten older, one of the things I look forward to the most is getting all the kids in my life involved and making them love the holidays just as much as I do! Thats why I’ve rounded up some of the cutest crafts you can do with all those kiddies in your life so you can get them in the holiday spirit too!

Reindeer Puppet

This craft as dual purpose, its fun to make and fun to play with! Kids can keep this around all December long to play with. Make it even more fun by having a craft party, that way the kids can play with each other. Gives them something to do and the final product is so darn cute!