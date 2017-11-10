Holiday Gift Swap with Schweppes Sparkling Water

This post has been sponsored by Schweppes®. All thoughts and opinions are my own.

Now that Halloween has come and gone, we are getting into the giving spirit over here at LMP! Our team, who is like a family, LOVES nothing more than giving unique, meaningful gifts, to each other over the holiday season. Almost every one of us celebrates a different winter holiday between Christmas and Hanukkah, making gift giving that much more special. Since our schedules are so full over the winter season, we celebrate the holidays early in our office spreading the joy for a longer amount of time.