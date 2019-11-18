Holiday dresses from Nordstrom for $100 or less

The holidays are fast approaching, which means holiday parties with friends and family.

Plan ahead and get the perfect dress for every occasion of the season with these trendy picks from Mercedes, our New York City-based fashion insider. If you've searched your closet and come up empty-handed, don't worry; there's still plenty of time to put together an outfit for your upcoming office party, family gathering, or New Year's Eve bash.

What's hot this year? Chunky knits, velvet, and wrap-dresses are all in. Consider these classic and modern dresses for your festive outings this winter.

Cozy sweater dresses

Putting on a dress during the winter season may seem unappealing to those who are prone to the shivers. But don't let the frigid weather stop you -- stay warm and comfortable by pairing a cozy knit sweater dress with your favorite pair of knee-high boots. Or, swap the boots for heels for an evening look.

Classic comfort: The Topshop Turtleneck Sweater Dress is oversized and looks good with or without tights. Dress it up or keep it casual for a winter break brunch date with friends.

Pretty and cozy: The Vero Moda Happy Roll Dress is another turtleneck design with a feminine A-line silhouette. You don't have to sacrifice style for warmth, after all.

Casual loungewear: Topshop's Ribbed Sweater Dress is a midi-length option ideal for super chilly days. When styled casually, this garment is a perfect fit for lowkey holiday affairs.

Wrap yourself up

There's a reason wrap dresses haven't gone out of style. They're comfortable, flattering, and timeless. Plus, a true wrap dress requires no zipper-fiddling and can be tightened or loosened as needed. The style is easy to pull off on any body type and is available in a variety of materials and lengths, which makes it fairly easy to find the perfect wrap dress to fit a particular occasion.

Shimmery v-neck: Having trouble finding a dress that feels tailored to your body? The wrap-like silhouette of this All in Favor Dolman Midi Dress is universally flattering. The semi-sheer, metallic look makes it a solid choice for parties, but it's subtle enough that you can still wear it during quieter holiday moments.

Drape yourself in velvet: The knotted waist and cuffed long-sleeve detailing on the Halogen Velvet Faux-Wrap dress make it a sophisticated and elegant choice for holiday parties.

Kimono moment: With a flattering twist-front design and all-over sequins, the All in Favor Sequin Twist Front Dress is the one you'll want to be wearing when the ball drops.

Sweater wrap: The loungewear-inspired wrap dress from All in Favor features a side slit and a comfy stretchy fabric, so you'll both look good and feel good.

Chiffon wrap: Tie your hair back in a low ponytail and don a bright pink lip when wearing this flowy, feminine number from Vince Camuto that has a tasteful sheer floral overlay.

Pop of color: This Topshop Lace Inset Midi Dress is not a true wrap dress, but the draping creates a convincing illusion. We love the lace detailing at the neckline and the flutter sleeves.

Fun prints

Show us the rule that says holiday dresses need to be a plain black, green, or red. Opt for a geometric print and stand out from the rest. The best part is that you won't feel like you're going to a meeting at the North Pole when you wear it after the holidays.

Classy blue: The polished look of this Anne Klein dress is jazzed up with the introduction of an eye-catching print. Take this outfit from the office straight to holiday fun with friends.

Printed mini dress: Head out for a night on the town in this glittery, geo-floral number made of chiffon. Too cold to wear a short dress? Wear it with tights and a pair of sleek black boots.

Fiery red: The deep red print on this Leith dress is seductive enough on its own, but add the square neckline and puffed shoulders and you've got a piece fit for an upscale evening. Mercedes recommends letting the dress speak for itself by wearing big statement earrings and no other jewelry.

Everyday dots: The CECE Galactic Dot Dress is an adorable number suitable for all of your holiday appointments. The high neckline is conservative without appearing stuffy, and the puffed sleeves and polka-dots add an element of visual interest.

Open back: The exposed back of this Topshop minidress makes it the perfect choice for overheated office parties or outings in warmer winter locales.

Consider a jumpsuit

We're seeing jumpsuits everywhere this holiday season. From long sleeve to sleeveless designs, there is a slew of options to choose from, whether you're making an appearance at a formal festive event or heading to a laid-back dinner party.

Metallic v-neck: Struggling to find the right New Year's Eve outfit? You can't go wrong with something bold and glittery like this metallic sleeveless jumpsuit.

Animal print: Make a statement with this Moon River Leopard Print Satin Jumpsuit. The combination of a loud print and luxurious material makes this a classic yet sexy choice -- did we mention it's also insanely comfortable?

Halter jumpsuit: Create a sophisticated look with this Lulus jumpsuit. Transform from day to night in the blink of an eye: Wear a blazer over the shoulder-baring halter suit at the office and whip it off when it's time to head out to your next holiday party.

Retro-inspired

Has nothing else piqued your interest or felt quite in tune with your personal style? Check out these blast-from-the-past dresses if you're interested in a unique and memorable holiday look.

So '80s: This off the shoulder, neon minidress is a show-stopping number ready for a host of New Year's Eve parties. Ring in 2020 while paying homage to 1980.

Vintage frock: With its demure floral design and wrap silhouette, this dress from Leith is a classy and versatile ensemble perfect for the holidays and beyond.

'70s swing: This sultry jumpsuit from Bardot is a callback to perhaps one of the most stylish decades in fashion history. We love how the swing tie accentuates the neckline on this ultra-chic outfit.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.



BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.