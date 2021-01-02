ELLIOTT LANDY
Hippies groovy again in Indiana after county squares drop 50-year ban

January 2, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Hippies wanting to party like at Woodstock are now welcome to in LaGrange County, Ind.