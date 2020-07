What would “President Hillary Clinton” do to fight the coronavirus pandemic? The former secretary of state, answering a question by Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand, said one thing she would definitely do is... read. “I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure,” Clinton tweeted on Tuesday in a not-so-subtle jab at President Trump, who reportedly ignored early warnings about the threat of COVID-19 and doesn’t read intelligence reports.