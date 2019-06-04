High-tech gifts for this Father's Day

On Father's Day, we celebrate the men who have always had our backs. There are countless ways to express your appreciation, but if you ask them for gift ideas, dads usually respond with something utilitarian like lawn equipment, aftershaves, or socks. These are fine ways to show you care, but this year, switch it up a bit. On June 16th, surprise your dad with a high-tech Father's Day gift that's just as enjoyable as it is practical.

For your convenience, we've done the legwork and scoured the web for the best cutting-edge Father's Day products. Read on to see our favorites.

1. For the gearhead

If your dad loves his car, he probably spends a fair amount of time keeping it as pristine as possible. It's his (other) baby after all, and it deserves the best cleaning tools. To that end, it doesn't get much better than the Complete Car Care Kit from Chemical Guys. It includes a pH-balanced wash system with a soft microfiber wash mitt, wet wax, scratch remover, a wheel cleaner, tire shine, interior cleaning spray, a clay bar, three additional microfiber towels, and a "Speed Wipe" quick detailer for when time is short. Add a water bucket and dad will have everything he needs to keep his ride at showroom quality.

If your dad's car is newer than 1996, an OBDII scanner can help him diagnose confusing error lights and figure out just what's going on under the hood. This unit from Ancel is designed to intuitively pinpoint engine and emission issues without breaking the bank.

2. For the athlete

Jumping rope is one of the simplest and most effective cardio workouts there is, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Let the Sinrida Digital Jump Rope bring your dad's workout routine into the modern age by tracking time, weight, and circle completion on an LED display. Its dual-rope design allows users to switch between non-rope jumping and classic rope jumping easily no matter your skill level. In addition, the set comes with two small 70g iron bars that can be inserted into each handle for weighted jumping.

3. For the griller

Father's Day lands just a few days short of the official start of summer, which makes it the perfect time to grill with the family. Why not make the process easier, classier, and more orderly with a comprehensive grilling set? This 19-piece set from Kacebela certainly fits the bill, with durable stainless steel tools inside a beautifully designed aluminum case. The utensils include a chef's spatula, fork, knife, grill tong, eight corn holders, four skewers, a silicone basting brush, a cleaning brush, and replacement brush head. What's more, each tool with an elongated handle has a metal hanging hook for easy storage.

4. For the DIY-er

If your dad is a big DIY-er, it's fairly likely he already has the essential tools at home -- hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, and the like. Take his setup to the future by giving him a laser-accurate way to measure guidelines and angles over distance, literally. This magnetized Huepar Laser Level is state-of-the-art with three different 360° self-leveling lasers that cover the floor, walls, and ceiling of any room. It runs off plug-in power, a single lithium battery, or four AA alkaline batteries for extreme versatility, and it projects a powerful green laser that's visible in nearly any conditions. Despite its sophistication, the laser level is protected by over-molded metal edges and it's IP54 certified to resist water and dust.

5. For the shutterbug

Whether it's family photography, landscapes, birding, or sports, a high-end digital camera allows you to preserve unforgettable moments and keep them forever. Panasonic's Lumix FZ3000 is an incredible camera at a fair value, as it offers 12.1 megapixel quality, 4K video, WiFi connectivity, and a flexible 24x zoom lens. And while the camera is the centerpiece of any photography loadout, experienced photographers know it's just the beginning. If a camera is a bit out of your reach, consider accessories like Vanguard's Altra Pro aluminum tripod or Lowepro's ProTactic Camera backpack -- both greatly expand the capabilities of any photographer and make great Father's Day gifts.

6. Other high-tech gifts

Nothing sound right for your dad so far? Here are a few other high-tech gift ideas for Father's Day.

A smart water bottle that heats and cools water, monitors purity, and equips hydration reminders.

A four-rotor drone with a 5G 1080p camera, a 110° field of view, and a 1,300-foot transmission range.

An electric knife to carve through meat, bread, and other dense foods as if they were butter.

A 5-gallon homebrewing kit complete with fermenters, airlocks, hoses, and recipes to make a delicious IPA.

A handsome leather toolbelt to take home improvement to the next level.

