High school football coach shot to death in front of crowd at Texas sports complex

A community in southeast Texas is mourning the tragic death of a high school football coach who was gunned down in front of a crowd of children and adults at a sports complex over the weekend. Derwyn Lauderdale, 29, died Saturday afternoon after being shot in the abdomen during a family dispute in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, authorities said. The suspect, 28-year-old James Hamilton, was taken into custody moments after the shooting and has been charged with murder.