Hidden gems that will arrive by Dec. 25

We’re in the home stretch of holiday shopping, and it’s crunch time. The toughest task ahead is finding those last few gifts and making sure they’ll arrive by Dec. 25. At this point, the best way to get items delivered in time is to find Prime-eligible products on Amazon that you can order with two-day shipping. Most other retailers are now unable to guarantee delivery by Christmas, even if you pay extra for expedited shipping.

But if you know where to look, you can still get gifts in plenty of time — and even at a discount. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly stocking stuffers or big-ticket items, we’re sure you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for in this roundup of hidden gems on sale.

BioBidet Ultimate Advanced Toilet Seat: $335 at Amazon (was $799)

Look no further for a luxurious gift because this high-end bidet seat is hard to beat. In addition to dual nozzles and a heated seat, it’s equipped with a wide variety of features to customize your experience. Choose water pressure and temperature, as well as several different wash cycles.

Kids Against Maturity Game: $29.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Family game night just got better, albeit more competitive, with this all-ages game. Hilarity ensues when players take turns asking questions to find the funniest answers. The award-winning game earns praise for its high level of engagement — from kids and parents alike.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle: $44.90 at Amazon (was $88.94)

Maximize your cooking space with this 20- by 10.5-inch reversible griddle. It’s seasoned with an easy-release finish and offers unparalleled heat retention, plus it’s built to last decades. The griddle is safe to use on all cooking surfaces, including induction stovetops, grills, and campfires.

Cricut Easy Mini Press: $48.99 at Amazon (was $67.99)

This tiny yet mighty Cricut machine is an essential crafting accessory. It masterfully tackles heat transfer projects for small and unique items like hats, stuffed animals, or scrapbooks. The Cricut comes with a convenient carry case for easy storage or on-the-go crafting.

Coleman 8-Person Montana Tent: $134.46 at Amazon (was $219.99)

Made by a much-loved outdoor brand, this spacious tent accommodates up to three queen-size air beds. It offers some of Coleman’s best weather protection technology, and it’s a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts for its quick, snag-free setup.

Wilson Youth Profile JGI Complete Golf Set: $131.32 at Amazon (was $179.99)

Budding golfers ages five through eight will dig this golf set complete with a matching bag. The driver is engineered with a low center of gravity to help young players develop their swing. They can also work on perfecting their short game, thanks to alignment aids on the heel/toe weighted putter.

ProBody Pilates Ring: $24.95 at Amazon (was $39.95)

Fitness enthusiasts looking for fun home workouts should invest in this studio-quality Pilates ring. With endless applications and integrations into your existing routine, it’s ideal for low-impact toning and strength-building.

Graco EveryWay Soother Baby Swing: $145.88 at Amazon (was $199.99)

With over 16 soothing motion combinations, this baby swing is sure to carry your little one to dreamland. It features a firm, structured cushion to keep babies in a safe lounging position. Best of all, the rocker is removable when portability is a top concern.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

It’s no surprise that this gaming mouse reigns supreme as the best-selling model for three years and counting. In addition to ergonomic contouring, the mouse is equipped with five programmable buttons, a textured scroll wheel, and a high-precision 6,400 DPI optical sensor.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush: $39.95 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Gentle yet effective, the pulsating action of this electric toothbrush blasts away seven times more plaque than comparable models. Its intuitive design lets users know when they’re brushing too hard or when it’s time to brush a different area. The battery lasts 14 days between charges.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs: $99.99 at Amazon (was $134.99)

Upgrading lighting is an affordable way to update or redecorate a room. These smart bulbs offer a customized illumination experience with color, dimming, and timer settings. Best of all, they’re compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Zigbee.

Dewalt 20V MAX Combo Kit: $349 at Amazon (was $519)

Considered the essential home DIY starter set, this five-piece Dewalt power tool kit is ideal for anyone with projects on the horizon. It includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, grinder, and flashlight, plus all pieces fit inside the soft-side tool case.

Black + Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer: $72.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Sink your teeth into healthy versions of your favorite crispy treats — like breaded chicken cutlets or mini donuts — with this air fryer. The appliance is equipped with a time-saving basket separator for simultaneous cooking of different foods.

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender: $59.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

Smoothie enthusiasts can’t get enough of this personal blender, which comes with 18- and 24-ounce to-go cups. At 900 watts, it’s powerful enough to break down fruits, vegetables, and ice for delicious, healthy treats. It’s perfect for making quick and easy soups, too.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: $59.95 at Amazon (was $99.95)

Crush fitness goals with this low-profile fitness tracker that offers all-day activity tracking. It logs essential health information, such as heart rate and REM sleep cycles, and the battery lasts through 10 days of use per charge.

CHI Pro G2 Digital Titanium Infused Ceramic 1” Straightener: $75.34 at Amazon (was $139.98)

Sleek, shiny locks are attainable with this salon-quality flat iron. The titanium-infused ceramic plates smooth hair and reduce frizz without damaging hair. It reaches a maximum temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit in 40 seconds or less, and it has a one-hour automatic shutoff.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket: $149.99 at Amazon (was $246.99)

Turn heads in this contemporary spin on the classic puffer style. Filled with 90% duck down, it’s incredibly well-insulated to keep wearers warm, even in plunging temperatures. For an added touch of coziness, the hood features an extra-soft faux shearling lining.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses: $107.80 at Amazon (was $154)

These Ray-Bans remain a customer favorite for their trim, timeless styling. While they channel retro vibes, they’re considered a fresh, contemporary option for eyewear that matches every look — so it’s no surprise that fashion icons have embraced the Clubmaster design for decades.

Cuisinart Bread Maker: $109.95 at Amazon (was $185)

Ever dreamed of homemade artisan breads? Now it’s simple with this 12-setting bread maker. It bakes loaves up to two pounds and offers three crust shades. The appliance even has a 13-hour delay start so users can enjoy fresh-baked bread first thing in the morning.

Amazon All-New Echo Dot: $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Enjoy the new look and sound of Amazon's latest Echo Dot. It’s never been easier to voice control streaming entertainment from Apple Music, SiriusXM, and more. The device integrates with most smart home devices, including smart light bulbs and security systems.

Alex and Ani “Path of Symbols” Set of 2 Expandable Wire Bracelets: $28.20 at Amazon (was $48)

Add this whimsical expandable duo to an ever-growing Alex and Ani collection. They feature a pair of wings and an inspirational message that encourages wearers to soar toward their goals. Give both to a single recipient, or share one with your best friend.

