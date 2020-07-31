Aaron Chown
Here are 5 things you need to know about Johnny Depp’s libel trial

July 31, 2020
www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Aaron Chown

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gave a rare and detailed look into a Hollywood couple’s toxic relationship during an explosive libel trial in a British court this month. She accused her ex-husband of repeatedly assaulting her, hurling bottles at her and threatening to put her dog in the microwave. He said she was the aggressor and accused her of severing his finger, burning his cheek with a cigarette and defecating on their bed. If you missed the three-week trial and its salacious testimonies, no worries. Here are five things you need to know before the judge hands down a verdict: