Heated jackets: What they are and why you need one

Some jackets can do more than simply contain body heat to keep the wearer warm. Heated jackets have a battery that warms it up, much like a heating pad or an electric blanket. However, not all heated jackets are high-quality items, so you shouldn’t just spring for the first or cheapest option you find.

Fortunately, we found some worthwhile options to make shopping easier for you. If you have holiday money to spend on yourself and want to invest in staying warm this winter, take a look at our picks for the best heated jackets for men and women.

Best heated jackets for men

ITIEBO Men’s Heated Jacket: $19.99+ at Amazon

This model is breathable, water-resistant, wind-resistant, and scratch-proof. It’s a quality jacket with three heating modes. The automatic shut-off is a nice feature that can protect the wearer from excessive heat. It can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ororo Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket: $149.99 at Amazon

This wind- and water-resistant jacket features an impressive battery that can last up to 10 hours. It has three heating levels, is machine-washable, and can be used to charge your devices. We love that this jacket can do so many things in addition to keeping you warm.

Milwaukee Hoodie Lithium-Ion Heated Jacket: $199.99 at Amazon

This heated jacket from Milwaukee is the only hoodie on our list. It features a tough cotton exterior and a comfortable waffle weave on the inside of the jacket. The built-in heat unit can generate heat for up to six hours. This is a good option if you’re looking for a heated mid-layer.

Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Heated Jacket: $211.25 at Amazon

This jacket is one of our long-time favorites. The durable ToughShell polyester jacket is washer- and dryer-safe. It features up to eight hours of warming time and has heating elements in the chest, back, and front pockets.

Bosch Men’s 12-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Soft Shell Heated Jacket: $252 at Amazon

This wind- and rain-resistant jacket features one back and two chest heating units. The softshell heated jacket provides six hours of heat on the low setting and includes a battery, battery holster, and controller.

Best heated jackets for women

DEWBU Heated Jacket: $129.99+ at Amazon

This well-made, slim-fitting jacket features two heating zones in the chest and one in the back for total upper body heating. It can provide heat for up to 10 hours of heat on the lowest heat setting. It’s also water-resistant and machine-washable.

Ororo Women’s Slim Fit Heated Jacket: $139.99+ at Amazon

This model is a favorite of ours thanks to its convenient features and water- and wind-resistant design. It has four heat settings and generates eight hours on the lowest setting. The hood and battery pack are detachable.

Smarkey Women’s Heated Jacket: $148 at Amazon

This heated jacket boasts a smart-looking yet comfortable design, which makes it a solid option for layering. This moisture-resistant heated jacket offers three heat settings and provides eight hours of heat on the lowest setting.

ActionHeat Women’s 5V Battery Heated Jacket: $199.99 at Macy’s

This jacket from ActiveHeat can be powered by most 5V batteries and uses a touch-button to control the three temperature settings and four LED power indicators. The jacket has built-in heating panels located on the chest to keep your core toasty.

ActionHeat Women’s 5V Battery Heated Long Puffer Jacket with Hood: $249.99 at Macy’s

This jacket from ActionHeat is the only puffer on our list. This stylish jacket has a hood with faux fur trim and heating panels in the chest and upper back. This model has three temperature settings and a power bank that can also charge devices that charge with a USB.

Heated jackets for men and women

Unlike the typical winter jacket that keeps you warm by protecting you against the elements and letting your body heat take care of the rest, heated jackets use a heat element to keep you toasty. A heated jacket looks like a regular jacket, but it has a heating apparatus built-in. This is powered by a battery. Well-made heated jackets typically have multiple temperature settings to ensure you’re warm but not too hot.

Heated jackets are an excellent option for those who live in a climate where the temperature drops low enough that a typical winter jacket won’t keep them warm enough. This type of jacket is also a great option for those with hobbies or work obligations — like hunting, fishing, camping, and riding a motorcycle — that take them outside for extended periods of time. A heated jacket can be a good investment for someone who’s sensitive to cold but doesn’t want that to get in the way of doing their work or enjoying their favorite pastimes.

You can find heated jackets in a variety of styles and weights, so it’s fairly easy to choose an option that’s suited to the activities you’ll use the jacket for. For high-intensity activities like running or cycling, you’ll want a lightweight jacket. For fishing, hunting, or other activities that require staying still, you’ll want a more insulated style.

What to know before you buy a heated jacket

Temperature settings: Since the main purpose of a heated jacket is to keep you warm, be sure the one you’re considering not only has a variety of settings — at least low, medium, and high — but also has the heating elements where you want them. The typical positions are the two front chest panels and across the back. More costly models may feature heated pockets and give the individual zones their own settings.

Battery: The most important thing to consider with a heated jacket is the battery type and expected heating time. Some jackets have lithium-ion batteries that aren’t particularly durable or long-lasting, but higher-quality jackets have lithium polymer batteries, which can last a long time and provide more power. Batteries range in power from five to 12 volts and typically offer three to 12 hours of heating time, depending on the heat setting you choose.

Some heated jackets are USB-compatible, so you can charge devices like your phone in your pocket. Keep in mind that charging through the jacket drains the battery’s power more quickly. Some jackets also allow you to charge other warming devices like heated gloves.

The battery that powers your jacket should last at least a day (eight hours), but this may only be on a lower setting. Also, a fast-charge battery may be essential if you wear your jacket all day long several days in a row. As an additional feature, some jackets can actually be used to charge mobile devices. Finally, choose a jacket that has built-in overheat protection for safety.

Materials: The material used to make the heated jacket should be durable yet comfortable. Ideally, you want a material that is both wind- and water-resistant. Some jackets are also scratch-resistant, which can come in handy if you wear them camping or hiking where there may be a greater risk of tears from branches or even rocks.

Insulation: Water- and wind-resistant styles generally feature more insulation to trap body heat. If you plan to wear your jacket as just one layer of your cold-weather gear, the insulation doesn’t matter quite as much. On the other hand, you want more insulation if you plan to wear the jacket on its own.

Weight: Consider the weight of the jacket and the activities you’ll use it for. The more heating elements a style has, the heavier it will be. You need a lightweight jacket that won’t slow you down for activities like running, hiking, and cycling. It’s also a good idea to look for a heated jacket with effective ventilation that allows sweat and other moisture to escape.

Size: Expect that sizes may run a little large or a little small with heated jackets. As with any article of clothing, if it doesn't fit, you won't be able to wear it. The best way to ensure a proper fit is by purchasing from a company that lists actual measurements rather than generic sizes such as small, medium, and large.

Style: As far as styles go, waterproof heated jackets feature a water-resistant outer shell with heavier layers of insulation beneath it. They usually offer a looser fit, so you can wear layers underneath. Softshell heated jackets feature a thin layer of insulation and a lightweight polyester shell that only provides light water resistance. They’re not very thick, so they may require warmer layers underneath. Some heated jackets are designed for added warmth and insulation but aren’t especially water- or weather-resistant. These are best worn under other heavier layers and may feature a hood for added warmth.

Cost: For a heated vest or lower-quality heated jacket, you can pay $60 to $80. For a water-resistant, softshell style, expect to spend $80 to $150. The highest-quality jackets typically go for $150 to $200, though some premium styles can go for more than $200.

Cleaning: While you don’t want to get into the habit of throwing your heated jacket into the washing machine, a model that can go in the washer and dryer can make cleaning much easier.

