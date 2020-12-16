Healthy boozy drinks to enjoy this holiday

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a home-cooked meal, or just looking to unwind after a long day, a glass of wine, a cold beer, or a fun cocktail can be the perfect companion.

However, not all drinks are created equal — and some contain excess calories, often in the form of sugar, as well as gluten and carbs that you may want to avoid. For those who are increasingly health-conscious, whether indefinitely or as a change of pace, this roundup offers healthier options when it comes to partaking in your favorites beverages.

Best healthy wines

Wonderful Wine Co. Starter Pack: $60-$215 at Wonderful Wine Co.

The options from The Wonderful Wine Co. are beneficial to both the consumer and the environment, as this company prides itself on sustainable processes and organic ingredients. There are no preservatives or sugars added to the wines; they’re completely compatible with a variety of diets, including paleo, keto, and vegan lifestyles.

Vegan Wines: $13.99+ at Winc

For vegetarian and vegan wine drinkers who are especially careful about what they consume, Winc wines offer a selection of options that are guaranteed not to use any animal by-products in the wine-making process. Too often it can be hard to ascertain whether or not any trace amount of undesirables were added anywhere in the process; these choices provide you with a healthier drink and peace of mind when relaxing with a glass.

Bellissima Prosecco Zero Sugar: $19.93+ at Drizly

Sparkling wine is the drink of choice when you’re in a celebratory mood or simply enjoying a boozy brunch. However, sugar content is something many consumers take into consideration when drinking bubbly, and even the driest options may have a bit included. We recommend this option with zero sugar if you’re looking to cut sweeteners from your diet.

Junmai Ginjo Niigata Sake: $35 at Wine Access (was $45)

With properties similar to both beer and wine, sake is growing in popularity in North America. It’s varied, unique, and has some health benefits to go along with it. Look for options labeled “Junmai,” which means it’s a pure creation without any additives. Sake is also believed to improve your skin, bone health, and even ward off allergies. Plus, it’s gluten-free!

Château Tronquoy-Lalande St.-Estèphe Bordeaux: $54 at Wine Access

Dry reds are high in antioxidants and offer a variety of health benefits when enjoyed in moderation. Ruby red options, particularly those from France, can support a stronger heart and even brain function. We love this balanced red blend from Bordeaux to relish and enjoy.

Best healthy cocktails

SlimChic Cosmopolitan: $29.49+ at Saucey

Pre-made cocktails and mixed drinks are becoming wildly popular, as they save time, energy, and money without sacrificing quality. For those who want to enjoy something fruity and fresh, we recommend this SlimChic Cosmo concoction. Made in France, it’s a cosmo martini in a bottle — just bring your own glass and garnish of choice.

VING Vodkas: $8.99+ at Flask

VING vodka boasts itself as the healthiest vodka choice available, with a liquor that is free of carbs, sugars, gluten, and additives. They offer their standard corn vodka as well as a kale-, cucumber-, and lemon-infused flavor, ideal for mixed cocktails or enjoying all on its own. Add VINGSOCIAL at checkout to get 15% off.

Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Vodka: $24.99+ at Drizly

Infused vodkas are popping up everywhere, and rightly so: They offer a tasty, unique drink that doesn’t require sugars or syrups to make a cocktail. They can also be enjoyed on their own or with a splash of tonic, water, or juice. With low calories and no carbs, Kettle One’s Botanicals make a savvy choice. We recommend grapefruit and rose options.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes 6-Pack: $25.83 at Amazon

For those who enjoy making cocktails but don’t want the unhealthy additions that can come with them, opt for a set of mixers that contain no sugars, carbs, or calories. This set offers a range of cocktail mixers, from margaritas to mojitos, so you can enjoy a drink without worry.

Healthy Cocktails: Easy & Fun Recipes: $12.89 at Amazon (was $19.99)

For the home bartender or anyone who wants to get creative, we recommend this cocktail book that features a range of simple recipes featuring healthier alternatives to common drinks. With all-natural ingredients and low sugar content, these cocktails may become regular, go-to creations in your kitchen.

Best healthy beer alternatives

Pabst Blue Ribbon – Easy Low Calorie Lager: $11.99+ at Saucey

For those beer drinkers who want fewer calories, one of the easiest-to-drink and most enjoyed lagers over the decades is offered in a light version. Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy is the light lager that beer drinkers who are watching their intake can enjoy, and they likely won’t notice a taste difference either.

Omission – Gluten Free Lager: $12.99 at Saucey

For beer drinkers who follow a gluten-free diet, finding the right alternative that’s refreshing and tasty can be tough. Thankfully, Omission offers a line of gluten-free beer options that should satisfy every interest. We enjoy the easy-drinking lager, but don’t overlook the IPA or the White Ale for different times of year and occasions.

White Claw Hard Seltzer: $18.69+ at Drizly

One of the most popular pre-mixed drink offerings is also a healthier choice for most consumers, with low calories, low carbs, and no gluten. White Claw seltzer comes in a variety of flavors, and this four-pack features some varied choices, including black cherry and ruby grapefruit.

