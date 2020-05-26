May 26, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Health officials urge ‘reckless’ partygoers to self-quarantine for 14 days after packing Lake of the Ozarks on holiday weekend
Health officials in two states urged anyone who visited Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend to isolate themselves for two weeks, saying the “reckless behavior” seen on multiple viral videos on social media could jeopardize the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. One of the videos showed dozens of half-naked tourists dancing and enjoying a packed pool party without keeping 6 feet from each other or wearing a mask.