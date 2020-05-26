Patrick Semansky
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

'He’s an absolute fool’: Biden blasts Trump for mocking face mask usage as U.S. coronavirus death toll nears 100,000

May 26, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Patrick Semansky

The gloves are off in the face mask beef between Joe Biden and President Trump.